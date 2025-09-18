Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 06:14
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005126+1.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00208+26.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%

TLDR

  • Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama.
  • The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors.
  • Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth.
  • A recent $3 million exploit on Shibarium highlights the platform’s security vulnerabilities, further shaking user confidence.
  • Shiba Inu struggles with a lack of influential partnerships and growing skepticism about its long-term success in the crypto market.

Shiba Inu remains one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies, boasting over 1.5 million holders. However, the ecosystem is showing signs of trouble. From leadership concerns to slow development, the project faces increasing risks that worry its growing holder base. These issues may undermine Shiba Inu’s long-term potential in the crypto market.

Absence of Shiba Inu Lead Developer

Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has raised concerns due to his frequent absences. Kusama often disappears from public discourse, leaving the community in the dark. His extended break from social media last month sparked rumors that he had abandoned the project.

Kusama’s silence continued until this week when he reappeared following speculation about the future of Shiba Inu. His return came just days after Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s blockchain, was hit by a major security breach. Although Kusama addressed none of the concerns about the exploit, he reassured the community of his commitment to SHIB’s progress.

This absence of consistent leadership and communication makes Shiba Inu’s future uncertain. The project’s credibility weakens as holders demand more transparency and accountability from its leadership.

Shiba Inu Faces Leadership Instability Concerns

Since its launch, Shiba Inu has operated under complete anonymity, with no team members revealing their real identities. While this may have attracted early supporters, it now raises serious concerns among investors. As the project transitions from a meme coin to a legitimate ecosystem, the need for transparency is critical.

The lack of identifiable leadership hinders Shiba Inu’s potential to gain institutional investors or regulatory approval. This issue also explains why Shiba Inu has not seen a spot ETF application, unlike other popular coins such as Dogecoin. The anonymous nature of the team’s involvement creates a barrier for potential partnerships or mainstream adoption.

This level of opacity causes many to question Shiba Inu’s legitimacy. Without identifiable leaders and a clear structure, Shiba Inu may struggle to establish trust with both institutional and retail investors.

Low Shibarium Volume and Recent Hack

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium, launched in August 2023, saw impressive early success. It reached over 1 billion transactions within two years, signaling strong growth. However, recent reports show a sharp decline in Shibarium’s transaction volume.

Shibarium now processes fewer than 1 million daily transactions, a dramatic fall from its earlier performance. As of September 17, only 11,060 transactions were recorded in a 24-hour period. This stagnation raises concerns about Shibarium’s ability to sustain decentralized finance (DeFi) growth.

The recent $3 million exploit further exacerbates fears. Although the developers acted quickly by freezing the staking function, the hack highlights ongoing security vulnerabilities. These issues make Shiba Inu a risky bet for its holders as confidence continues to erode.

Shiba Inu faces increasing challenges that are shaking investor confidence. Leadership instability, declining network activity, and limited partnerships pose significant risks. Without decisive action and stronger fundamentals, Shiba Inu may struggle to maintain its relevance.

The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why