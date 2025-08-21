Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross, But There’s a Catch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 12:49
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001253+1.95%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23307+4.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-1.14%
CATCH
CATCH$0.038+4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022288+1.70%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000624+4.34%

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has slipped into troubled territory capable of triggering panic among market participants. According to data, SHIB’s 9-day moving average has slipped under the 26-day moving average, forming a “death cross.”

Trading volume jumps despite SHIB death cross

Notably, a death cross formation is a technical signal that traders do not want to see. It typically shows up when the market is weakening and a rally is over. 

The formation of a death cross on Shiba Inu’s three-hour chart could suggest that selling pressure might kick in for the meme coin.

Article imageSHIB Price Chart | Source: TradingView

You Might Also Like

Title news

The cross comes following SHIB’s decline below the $0.00001223 support level on the market. The development and the formation of the death cross confirm the meme coin’s bearish twist. This could trigger a free fall in price for SHIB, except for market momentum shifts.

As of press time, the Shiba Inu price was changing hands at $0.00001214, representing a 0.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The meme coin crashed from an intraday peak of $0.00001244 to its current levels.

Despite the decline and death cross formation, Shiba Inu investors have not panicked yet and are actively engaging the asset. Trading volume is up by a significant 17.25% at $221.76 million. This development marks a positive catch as it could catalyze the token in a push for a possible reversal.

Shiba Inu burn rate plummets, Raising supply concerns

However, the Shiba Inu community needs to take steps to support the asset. In the last 24 hours, the ecosystem’s deflationary mechanism has crashed by over 98% as only 223,914 tokens were sent to dead wallets. This is coming less than 48 hours after the burn rate climbed by over 1,000%.

You Might Also Like

Title news

The drop in this critical metric could substantially increase selling pressure and a further price drop. If ecosystem bulls do not act, Shiba Inu could slip and retest the $0.00001165 support level.

Until a significant rebound occurs, Shiba Inu remains at risk of adding a zero to its price.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-forms-death-cross-but-theres-a-catch

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000624+4.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002883+31.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05187+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10205+1.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192+2.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0718-18.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.39+2.21%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$113,669.54-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech