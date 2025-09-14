Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

The Shiba Inu development team has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after blockchain security firm PeckShield identified a sophisticated attack targeting the Shibarium bridge infrastructure. The security breach prompted immediate action from developers to protect community assets and prevent further exploitation.

Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the incident following PeckShield’s alert about suspicious activity on the network. The attackers executed a flash loan exploit to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens through compromised validator signing keys. This attack method allowed the hackers to gain majority control over the bridge system and attempt asset drainage from the Shibarium ecosystem.

The stolen tokens remained locked due to their delegation to Validator 1 and existing staking restrictions. This technical limitation gave the development team a crucial window to implement emergency measures. The team immediately suspended staking functions and initiated comprehensive security protocols to contain the breach.

Emergency Response and Security Measures

Shiba Inu developers transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured through multisignature technology. The team launched a thorough audit of all validator keys to assess the extent of the compromise and identify potential vulnerabilities within the system architecture.

The stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. This technical safeguard proved instrumental in preventing the complete loss of community assets.

Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with the Shiba Inu team to investigate the breach. Law enforcement authorities have been notified about the incident. The development team made an unconventional offer to negotiate with the attackers, promising no legal action and offering a bounty reward in exchange for returning the stolen funds.

Market Impact and Ecosystem Implications

At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.2014, showing an increase of 22.22% over the last 24 hours following news of the frozen tokens and successful containment measures. The market response suggests investor confidence in the team’s ability to manage security threats effectively.

BONE price source: CoinMarketCap

The Shibarium bridge is a critical infrastructure for transferring SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and other ecosystem tokens between the Ethereum and Shibarium networks. The bridge facilitates reduced transaction fees and improved processing speeds for decentralized finance applications, gaming platforms, and metaverse integrations.

This security incident follows recent warnings from the Shiba Inu team about Discord-based scams targeting community members. Fraudsters exploited expired Discord links to create fake servers and trick users into wallet verification processes, resulting in complete balance drainage.

Recent ecosystem developments include the upcoming LEASH V2 token migration using a fixed ratio model for seamless transition from LEASH V1. ShibaSwap recently launched a major upgrade focusing on unified multi-chain trading capabilities and enhanced liquidity management systems.