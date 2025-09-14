Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:11
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0,2031-13,97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017611+6,88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000602+14,23%
Major
MAJOR$0,17008+4,70%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02766-1,03%

The Shiba Inu development team has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after blockchain security firm PeckShield identified a sophisticated attack targeting the Shibarium bridge infrastructure. The security breach prompted immediate action from developers to protect community assets and prevent further exploitation.

Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the incident following PeckShield’s alert about suspicious activity on the network. The attackers executed a flash loan exploit to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens through compromised validator signing keys. This attack method allowed the hackers to gain majority control over the bridge system and attempt asset drainage from the Shibarium ecosystem.

The stolen tokens remained locked due to their delegation to Validator 1 and existing staking restrictions. This technical limitation gave the development team a crucial window to implement emergency measures. The team immediately suspended staking functions and initiated comprehensive security protocols to contain the breach.

Emergency Response and Security Measures

Shiba Inu developers transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured through multisignature technology. The team launched a thorough audit of all validator keys to assess the extent of the compromise and identify potential vulnerabilities within the system architecture.

The stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. This technical safeguard proved instrumental in preventing the complete loss of community assets.

Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with the Shiba Inu team to investigate the breach. Law enforcement authorities have been notified about the incident. The development team made an unconventional offer to negotiate with the attackers, promising no legal action and offering a bounty reward in exchange for returning the stolen funds.

Market Impact and Ecosystem Implications

At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.2014, showing an increase of 22.22% over the last 24 hours following news of the frozen tokens and successful containment measures. The market response suggests investor confidence in the team’s ability to manage security threats effectively.

BONE price source: CoinMarketCap 

The Shibarium bridge is a critical infrastructure for transferring SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and other ecosystem tokens between the Ethereum and Shibarium networks. The bridge facilitates reduced transaction fees and improved processing speeds for decentralized finance applications, gaming platforms, and metaverse integrations.

This security incident follows recent warnings from the Shiba Inu team about Discord-based scams targeting community members. Fraudsters exploited expired Discord links to create fake servers and trick users into wallet verification processes, resulting in complete balance drainage.

Recent ecosystem developments include the upcoming LEASH V2 token migration using a fixed ratio model for seamless transition from LEASH V1. ShibaSwap recently launched a major upgrade focusing on unified multi-chain trading capabilities and enhanced liquidity management systems.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11019/shiba-inu-team-freezes-4-6-million-bone-tokens-following-shibarium-bridge-attack

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
Union
U$0,0112-0,53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0894-0,77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:52
Share
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0894-0,77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07205+0,08%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
Share
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 896,7-0,10%
MAY
MAY$0,04644+5,06%
Ethereum
ETH$4 655,76+0,44%
Share
PANews2025/03/13 14:50
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!