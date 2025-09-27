The post Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 15:50 Shiba Inu price remains under pressure despite rising burn rates. Investors are watching the token as market volatility continues. Recent drops have prompted holders to consider alternative crypto options. Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity for its utility and security. With a live wallet beta and CertiK verification, RTX appeals to both new and seasoned investors. Portfolio diversification is increasingly favoring Remittix over Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu Price Update: Volatility Persists Amid Increased Token Burns Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001188, and the token continues to struggle despite a surge in its burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, more than 7 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, marking a 510% increase in burn activity. In total, over 9 million SHIB were burned in the last seven days. Despite this, the Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, down about 10% over the past week, as the broader crypto market reacts to recent Fed PCE data. Investors are carefully watching the Shiba Inu price as the market digests these events. Bulls are attempting a rebound following a sharp drop, with the latest low hitting $0.00001151. While rate cuts anticipated by the Federal Reserve in October could provide some relief, the token still faces significant selling pressure and uncertainty, leaving many holders considering alternative crypto investments. Why Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding Remittix To Their Portfolios While Shiba Inu continues to face volatility, many holders are turning to Remittix (RTX) for a more stable and utility-driven option. Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of 672 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its focus on cross-border payments and real-world applications is appealing to both seasoned and new investors looking for long-term potential. Remittix has also earned the #1 rank for pre-launch… The post Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 15:50 Shiba Inu price remains under pressure despite rising burn rates. Investors are watching the token as market volatility continues. Recent drops have prompted holders to consider alternative crypto options. Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity for its utility and security. With a live wallet beta and CertiK verification, RTX appeals to both new and seasoned investors. Portfolio diversification is increasingly favoring Remittix over Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu Price Update: Volatility Persists Amid Increased Token Burns Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001188, and the token continues to struggle despite a surge in its burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, more than 7 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, marking a 510% increase in burn activity. In total, over 9 million SHIB were burned in the last seven days. Despite this, the Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, down about 10% over the past week, as the broader crypto market reacts to recent Fed PCE data. Investors are carefully watching the Shiba Inu price as the market digests these events. Bulls are attempting a rebound following a sharp drop, with the latest low hitting $0.00001151. While rate cuts anticipated by the Federal Reserve in October could provide some relief, the token still faces significant selling pressure and uncertainty, leaving many holders considering alternative crypto investments. Why Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding Remittix To Their Portfolios While Shiba Inu continues to face volatility, many holders are turning to Remittix (RTX) for a more stable and utility-driven option. Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of 672 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its focus on cross-border payments and real-world applications is appealing to both seasoned and new investors looking for long-term potential. Remittix has also earned the #1 rank for pre-launch…

Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu

2025/09/27 21:19
  • 27 September 2025
  • 15:50

Shiba Inu price remains under pressure despite rising burn rates. Investors are watching the token as market volatility continues. Recent drops have prompted holders to consider alternative crypto options.

Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity for its utility and security. With a live wallet beta and CertiK verification, RTX appeals to both new and seasoned investors. Portfolio diversification is increasingly favoring Remittix over Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu Price Update: Volatility Persists Amid Increased Token Burns

Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001188, and the token continues to struggle despite a surge in its burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, more than 7 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, marking a 510% increase in burn activity.

In total, over 9 million SHIB were burned in the last seven days. Despite this, the Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, down about 10% over the past week, as the broader crypto market reacts to recent Fed PCE data.

Investors are carefully watching the Shiba Inu price as the market digests these events. Bulls are attempting a rebound following a sharp drop, with the latest low hitting $0.00001151. While rate cuts anticipated by the Federal Reserve in October could provide some relief, the token still faces significant selling pressure and uncertainty, leaving many holders considering alternative crypto investments.

Why Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding Remittix To Their Portfolios

While Shiba Inu continues to face volatility, many holders are turning to Remittix (RTX) for a more stable and utility-driven option. Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of 672 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its focus on cross-border payments and real-world applications is appealing to both seasoned and new investors looking for long-term potential.

Remittix has also earned the #1 rank for pre-launch tokens on CertiK, adding trust and credibility. Its wallet beta is now live. This allows users to test the platform ahead of broader adoption. These developments have made RTX a top choice for investors seeking exposure to a project with active community engagement.

Remittix Advantages:

  • Verified as #1 pre-launch token by CertiK, ensuring trust and transparency.
  • Wallet beta is live, giving early access to real-world features.
  • Built for cross-border payments and crypto-to-fiat conversions.
  • Over 672 million tokens sold with $26.7 million raised.
  • Offers stability compared to speculative meme coins like Shiba Inu.
  • Designed for mass adoption, suitable for global earners and businesses.

Conclusion: Remittix Emerges As The Smarter Choice

Shiba Inu remains volatile despite increased token burns and investor optimism. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction for its real-world utility and proven security credentials. With over $26.7 million raised, 672 million tokens sold, a live wallet beta, and the #1 CertiK ranking, Remittix offers a clear path for growth.

Investors looking for stability and potential returns are increasingly favoring RTX over high-risk meme coins like Shiba Inu. For those seeking long-term crypto investments, Remittix is emerging as the smarter, more reliable option in a turbulent market.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

