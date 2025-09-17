Shiba Inu Holders Looking For The Same Returns As When SHIB Launches Turn To LBRETT

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu turned tiny investments into life-changing money. The hype was wild, the community was buzzing, and the coin rocketed from obscurity to headlines. But times have changed. The chances of Shiba Inu repeating that kind of explosive rally are slim, and many holders know it. That’s why attention is drifting toward Layer Brett — a presale project blending meme energy with real infrastructure, and one that traders are already calling the “next Shiba.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Chasing the ghost of early returns

The story of Shiba Inu is legend in crypto circles. Early buyers turned a few hundred dollars into millions as the token surged thousands of percent in its first year. That kind of moonshot put Shiba Inu in the spotlight as one of the greatest meme coin success stories ever.  Nobody can argue with the investor who turned $8,000 into over $5 billion – yes, billion with a B.

Fast forward to now, and the picture looks less exciting. Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution, was supposed to give Shiba Inu new utility, but traction has been slower than expected. DeFi apps haven’t flocked to the chain, and retail interest has cooled. The much-discussed burn mechanism hasn’t solved the oversized supply either, leaving price growth capped.

Most analysts agree that while Shiba Inu might see spikes during meme coin seasons, the golden era of 1000x runs is over. It still has brand recognition, and it’s one of the few tokens your neighbor might know by name. But recognition doesn’t equal upside. For many long-term holders, the dream of repeating those early returns is fading — and that’s why they’re now scanning for alternatives with the same kind of asymmetric potential.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The new contender for life-changing gains

While Shiba Inu tries to squeeze more from its legacy, Layer Brett is starting fresh with momentum on its side. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett delivers something most meme coins never do: infrastructure that actually works. Transactions are lightning fast, gas fees are negligible, and staking is already live, paying an eye-popping 710% APY through its dApp.

The presale is still under a cent at $0.0058, with the next price bump to $0.0061 already coming. More than $3.7 million has been raised, proof that early buyers see this as more than just another meme project. Unlike Shiba Inu, which needed years of hype before gaining traction, Layer Brett is moving quickly — with a live product, community buzz, and a roadmap designed to scale.

The pitch is simple: Layer Brett feels like early Shiba Inu, but with tech under the hood. The memes and community provide the energy, while Ethereum Layer 2 architecture provides the credibility. That’s why traders are calling it one of the few coins with 50x or even 100x potential left in this market. For holders tired of waiting on Shiba Inu to deliver another miracle, Layer Brett looks like the logical next bet.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always have its place in crypto history, but history doesn’t always repeat. The returns of the launch era are gone, and most holders know it. Meanwhile, Layer Brett is stepping into the spotlight with sub-penny pricing, live staking, and meme energy built on real infrastructure. For investors chasing the next big run, the shift is clear: the excitement once tied to Shiba Inu is now moving toward Layer Brett.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
