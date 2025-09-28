The post Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 05:00 Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design. An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens. But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation. Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium. As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential: Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.… The post Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 05:00 Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design. An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens. But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation. Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium. As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential: Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.…

Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 10:01
Crypto News
  • 28 September 2025
  • |
  • 05:00

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design.

An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens.

But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation.

Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong

Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium.

As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market.

Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu

SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges

Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential:

  • Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult.
  • Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles.
  • Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Evolution

Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) addresses many of the issues meme coins like SHIB face. Instead of unlimited supply or hype-only narratives, MAGAX builds a scarcity-driven, utility-first ecosystem designed for longevity.

  • Meme-to-Earn Economy: Through its proprietary Loomint AI, MAGAX rewards real meme creators across TikTok, X (Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram—filtering out bots and ensuring authenticity.
  • Scarcity-Driven Value: With a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens and a buy-back-and-burn program, MAGAX avoids the dilution that hampers SHIB’s growth.
  • Community at the Core: Holders shape the project through DAO voting, staking, and referral rewards, making MAGAX as participatory as it is profitable.
  • Presale Buzz: Now in Stage 2 at $0.000293, the presale has already drawn tens of thousands of early investors eager to secure bonuses.

Check the MAGAX Whitepaper for full project details.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Shiba Inu remains an iconic meme token that cemented the link between internet culture and crypto adoption. But for those seeking the next growth wave, MAGAX offers a more structured, future-proofed approach—combining deflationary design, cultural virality, and community incentives.

With Stage 2 of the presale already moving quickly, MAGAX is positioning itself not just as another meme token but as the evolution of meme coins in 2025.

Last Chance Before Prices Jump

For investors, SHIB represents the established past and present of meme coins, while MAGAX signals the future of meme-driven finance. Together, they show how culture continues to fuel crypto adoption—but only one is pioneering a sustainable model that rewards creativity with real economic value.

Don’t wait until Stage 3 prices rise—secure your MAGAX tokens today through the official presale site and join the Meme-to-Earn revolution.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-holds-its-popularity-but-a-meme-to-earn-contender-is-winning-attention/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Atlético on Saturday. Real Madrid via Getty Images Tuesday night will give Real Madrid their first ever competitive fixture to take place in Kazakhstan as they travel to the Ortaly Stadion in Almaty to take of Kairat Almaty in their first ever meeting in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Los Blancos head into the tie still reeling from a painful 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday which ended their perfect start to the season, having previously recorded seven wins from seven games in all competitions. That run included a 2-1 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over Olympique Marseille to get off to a strong start in the Champions League. Real Madrid was one of 14 sides to win their opening fixture, and they must now repeat that feat in more challenging circumstances with an eight-hour flight ahead of them. Real Madrid team news vs. Kairat Almaty Beyond the pain of the defeat to Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid also emerged with two fresh injury concerns. One is Éder Militão, who was forced off at half-time with a knee injury which had forced him to the turf as early as the third minute. The Brazilian appeared to struggle on until the break, but was unable to continue and will now undergo tests. The other player to be forced off was captain Dani Carvajal, the only fit natural right-back, who was struggling with a minor injury. While he is less of a long-term concern, he will be unavailable for this game anyway as he serves a suspension for his red card against Olympique Marseille in the opening game of the Champions League season. On a more positive front, Jude Bellingham started his first game of the season and Eduardo Camavinga also…
The post Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has a long history of rewarding early conviction. In every cycle, some projects rise quietly in the background before exploding into mainstream recognition. Those who spotted Solana below five dollars or Cardano before its first surge know the feeling: missing these opportunities can sting for years. As 2025 unfolds, a new crop of altcoins is building the kind of momentum and fundamentals that suggest they could be next. Investors scanning charts, developer activity, and institutional mentions are beginning to circle around several overlooked tokens. And in the presale world, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being talked about as one that could follow a similar path of transforming early believers into winners. Kaspa: The Proof-of-Work Revival Kaspa has taken the market by surprise. While many assumed proof-of-work chains were a relic of the past, Kaspa has built a reputation for speed and efficiency without abandoning the security that comes from its consensus model. Its blockDAG architecture allows for faster confirmation times than traditional proof-of-work chains, making it practical for payments and daily transactions. In recent weeks, Kaspa’s token has been climbing charts, backed by a loyal community and growing mining participation. Analysts are starting to call it one of the most technically innovative chains of its kind. If momentum continues, Kaspa could evolve from a niche project into a household name, and those ignoring it now may look back with regret when records are broken. Fantom: A DeFi Engine Reignited Fantom has experienced highs and lows over the past few years, but 2025 is giving it new life. Its directed acyclic graph (DAG)-based consensus allows for blazing fast transaction speeds, and DeFi protocols are once again migrating to Fantom to take advantage of its low fees. Recent reports show liquidity rising in Fantom-based exchanges and lending platforms, sparking comparisons to…
