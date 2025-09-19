SHIB burn rate within the last 24 hours has recorded a 1,431% increase, leading to the torching of over 1 million tokens. The post Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431% appeared first on Coinspeaker.SHIB burn rate within the last 24 hours has recorded a 1,431% increase, leading to the torching of over 1 million tokens. The post Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431%

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/19 23:08
1
1$0.009925-13.34%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001643-1.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001285-2.94%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000597-3.24%

Data from Shibburn, the website dedicated solely to tracking the burning of dog-themed Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $7.61 B Vol. 24h: $227.49 M , shows that the burn rate has hit 1,431%.

This action, which drops the circulating supply of the meme coin, is expected to trigger a price jump. At this time, no positive momentum of such has been recorded for Shiba Inu.

SHIB Price Yet to Capitalize on Burn Increase

According to Shibburn, the 1,431.39% increase in burn rate led to the destruction of 1,070,011 SHIB within the last 24 hours. Such huge burns often contribute upward pressure to the price of the meme coin.

Latest burn transactions on Shibburn. | Source: Shibburn

Latest burn transactions on Shibburn. | Source: Shibburn

This follows the principle that says a crunch in supply, accompanied by steady or rising demand, generally drives an asset’s value higher.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001301, with a 2.39% decline within the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume is 20.09% down at $221.93 million, suggesting declining traders’ engagement. In the same vein, the SHIB market cap is pegged at $7.67 billion.

These key metrics are yet to capitalize on the recent burn activity in the ecosystem. Market experts opine that the next upside targets could extend toward $0.0000150 and $0.0000200.

However, this is dependent on whether SHIB can decisively close above the upper resistance line near $0.0000130.

Shiba Inu has a maximum supply of 999,982,338,526,316. So far, a total of 410,752,293,878,954 SHIB has been burnt from the initial supply of the token. This leaves the meme coin with only about 584,711,919,016,228 in circulation.

Maxi Doge Presale Raises $2.33M With 141% Staking APY

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is making waves after raising over $2.33 million in its presale at just $0.000258 per token. Investors are jumping in for the huge 141% staking APY, and with the next price adjustment less than two days away, excitement is at an all-time high.

The community is buzzing as more buyers join, and early supporters are already positioning themselves for potential rewards. With this momentum, Maxi Doge is quickly becoming one of the best crypto presales of 2025, combining strong growth with massive staking incentives.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.000258

Amount raised so far: $2.33 million

Ticker: MAX

If you’re interested in joining the presale, check out our guide on how to buy Maxi Doge.

next

The post Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally