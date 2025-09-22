Kaal Dhairya, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem, labeled the recent hack incident as “serious” on Sunday, but indicated that the team was able to contain the immediate damage.read moreKaal Dhairya, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem, labeled the recent hack incident as “serious” on Sunday, but indicated that the team was able to contain the immediate damage.read more
Shiba Inu Lead Kaal Dhairya Calls $4 Million Hack 'Serious Incident' — Vitalik Buterin Says Focus On Low-Risk DeFi Than Memecoins
Kaal Dhairya, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem, labeled the recent hack incident as “serious” on Sunday, but indicated that the team was able to contain the immediate damage.
read more
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.