Shiba Inu Loses Steam As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Take Center Stage In 2025

While this has brought lower fees and improved transaction speed, price action tells a different story. SHIB remains stuck, unable to replicate the explosive growth of its legendary 2021 rally.

In stark contrast, Layer Brett is surging. Its presale has already raised nearly $2.6 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0053 until the next round. Traders and analysts alike are flagging it as the most asymmetric bet for 2025, with projections of 40x to 100x upside as Ethereum Layer 2s soak up institutional flows.

Shiba Inu finds resistance

The Shiba Inu price story is one of diminishing returns. After peaking with a multi-million percent rally in 2021, SHIB has settled into a lower volatility range. Even with Shibarium live and token burn mechanics making headlines, SHIB trades around $0.00001260, with a market cap of $7.4 billion. Daily trading volume of roughly $210 million suggests lingering interest, but traders on CT argue that without a massive retail inflow, SHIB simply doesn’t have the firepower for another parabolic run.

Economists echo the sentiment. Meme tokens without substantial real-world integration remain at the mercy of hype cycles. Shibarium may boost fundamentals incrementally, but the broader investment community is far less interested in “burn updates” than it is in scalable infrastructure that ties into Ethereum’s trillion-dollar trajectory.

Layer Brett benefits from Ethereum’s rise

This is where Layer Brett shines. Unlike SHIB, which is struggling to reinvent itself, Layer Brett is built from the ground up as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin. That means it inherits Ethereum’s security while offering near-instant transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and staking rewards that dwarf competitors. As Ethereum institutional inflows accelerate — with forecasts placing ETH between $7,000 and $10,000 in 2026 — capital naturally spills downstream into Layer 2s. Layer Brett is positioned perfectly to absorb that liquidity.

For traders, this setup is compelling. A presale entry price of $0.0053 provides far more upside than a multi-billion-dollar cap token like SHIB. Add the cultural power of meme branding, and you have a recipe for the kind of outsized returns retail craves and institutions are beginning to notice.

Why SHIB investors are rotating

SHIB holders are actively reallocating profits into Layer Brett. The reasoning is pragmatic: SHIB may grind higher, but doubling from here doesn’t excite traders hunting for life-changing gains. In contrast, Layer Brett is described as a clean slate with ETH infra backing it — a project that can merge meme virality with tangible blockchain utility. This sentiment captures the meme rotation now underway. Traders don’t want nostalgia; they want asymmetric upside — and Layer Brett provides it.

Shiba Inu vs. Layer Brett: The torch is about to be passed on

Shiba Inu may stabilize, bolstered by its Layer 2 expansion, but its parabolic growth era is over. SHIB is too large, too slow, and too dependent on speculative hype to deliver the 100x returns retail demands.

Layer Brett, meanwhile, is still in its presale infancy, closing in on $2.6 million raised, with unmatched staking rewards and Ethereum Layer 2 fundamentals propelling it forward. As meme traders reposition for 2025, the writing is on the wall: SHIB had its moment. Layer Brett is next in line to take center stage.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Loses Steam As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Take Center Stage In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.