The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires And 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do The Same appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been in crypto for a few years, you’ve heard the stories. Early investors who put just a few hundred dollars into the Shiba Inu presale walked away with life-changing wealth. Meanwhile, millions of others watched from the sidelines, regretting they didn’t act fast enough. That missed chance has become a legendary reminder in the crypto space: timing is everything. Fast forward to today ,  and while Shiba Inu remains a recognizable name, the glory days are behind it. Traders are now looking for the top crypto coins right now, the next token that could combine explosive growth with genuine utility. This is where a new contender, $BFX (BlockchainFX), is quietly emerging as one of the top trending crypto projects and possibly the top crypto to buy in 2025. Shiba Inu: The Meme That Made Millionaires Shiba Inu exploded into mainstream crypto headlines as the “Dogecoin killer.” With its meme-driven branding and loyal community, it quickly became one of the most talked-about tokens. Its features included: Meme-based popularity: Riding the wave of Dogecoin’s success, Shiba Inu capitalized on internet culture. ShibaSwap: A decentralized exchange allowing users to stake and swap tokens. Massive supply: Trillions of tokens in circulation, enabling investors to hold millions or billions cheaply. Community strength: Social media hype was its biggest driver. Yet, for every investor who made millions, thousands joined too late and faced disappointment. The regret of missing the presale still lingers in the crypto community. Unlike utility-driven projects, Shiba Inu’s value relied heavily on hype. That’s why many traders now want more than just memes; they’re seeking top crypto coins with real-world use cases. And this is where $BFX enters the picture as a silent disruptor among the top crypto coins right now. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Redefining Trading and Rewards Unlike meme-based tokens, BFX… The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires And 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do The Same appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been in crypto for a few years, you’ve heard the stories. Early investors who put just a few hundred dollars into the Shiba Inu presale walked away with life-changing wealth. Meanwhile, millions of others watched from the sidelines, regretting they didn’t act fast enough. That missed chance has become a legendary reminder in the crypto space: timing is everything. Fast forward to today ,  and while Shiba Inu remains a recognizable name, the glory days are behind it. Traders are now looking for the top crypto coins right now, the next token that could combine explosive growth with genuine utility. This is where a new contender, $BFX (BlockchainFX), is quietly emerging as one of the top trending crypto projects and possibly the top crypto to buy in 2025. Shiba Inu: The Meme That Made Millionaires Shiba Inu exploded into mainstream crypto headlines as the “Dogecoin killer.” With its meme-driven branding and loyal community, it quickly became one of the most talked-about tokens. Its features included: Meme-based popularity: Riding the wave of Dogecoin’s success, Shiba Inu capitalized on internet culture. ShibaSwap: A decentralized exchange allowing users to stake and swap tokens. Massive supply: Trillions of tokens in circulation, enabling investors to hold millions or billions cheaply. Community strength: Social media hype was its biggest driver. Yet, for every investor who made millions, thousands joined too late and faced disappointment. The regret of missing the presale still lingers in the crypto community. Unlike utility-driven projects, Shiba Inu’s value relied heavily on hype. That’s why many traders now want more than just memes; they’re seeking top crypto coins with real-world use cases. And this is where $BFX enters the picture as a silent disruptor among the top crypto coins right now. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Redefining Trading and Rewards Unlike meme-based tokens, BFX…

Shiba Inu Made Millionaires And 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do The Same

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:30
Threshold
T$0.0167-3.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.06314-2.93%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.97-3.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.98%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061-1.13%

If you’ve been in crypto for a few years, you’ve heard the stories. Early investors who put just a few hundred dollars into the Shiba Inu presale walked away with life-changing wealth. Meanwhile, millions of others watched from the sidelines, regretting they didn’t act fast enough. That missed chance has become a legendary reminder in the crypto space: timing is everything.

Fast forward to today ,  and while Shiba Inu remains a recognizable name, the glory days are behind it. Traders are now looking for the top crypto coins right now, the next token that could combine explosive growth with genuine utility. This is where a new contender, $BFX (BlockchainFX), is quietly emerging as one of the top trending crypto projects and possibly the top crypto to buy in 2025.

Shiba Inu: The Meme That Made Millionaires

Shiba Inu exploded into mainstream crypto headlines as the “Dogecoin killer.” With its meme-driven branding and loyal community, it quickly became one of the most talked-about tokens. Its features included:

  • Meme-based popularity: Riding the wave of Dogecoin’s success, Shiba Inu capitalized on internet culture.
  • ShibaSwap: A decentralized exchange allowing users to stake and swap tokens.
  • Massive supply: Trillions of tokens in circulation, enabling investors to hold millions or billions cheaply.
  • Community strength: Social media hype was its biggest driver.

Yet, for every investor who made millions, thousands joined too late and faced disappointment. The regret of missing the presale still lingers in the crypto community. Unlike utility-driven projects, Shiba Inu’s value relied heavily on hype. That’s why many traders now want more than just memes; they’re seeking top crypto coins with real-world use cases. And this is where $BFX enters the picture as a silent disruptor among the top crypto coins right now.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): Redefining Trading and Rewards

Unlike meme-based tokens, BFX is built on real-world utility. It’s the first crypto-native super app where you can trade 500+ assets ,  including crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, bonds, futures, and ETFs ,  all under one roof. Let’s break down two of its most appealing features.

Earn While You Trade

BFX redistributes up to 70% of trading fees back to the community in the form of USDT and BFX tokens. That means whether you’re a casual investor or a full-time trader, you’re constantly earning rewards. This hands-off income model makes BFX one of the top trending crypto tokens with actual financial incentives, not just hype.

All-in-One Super App + Visa Card

Fragmentation is a trader’s biggest frustration ,  managing multiple apps, paying endless fees, and missing out on opportunities. BFX solves this by unifying everything into one seamless platform. On top of that, the upcoming BFX Visa Card will allow holders to spend their rewards and tokens anywhere Visa is accepted. This is exactly why analysts rank it among the top crypto coins right now and the top crypto to buy in 2025 ,  because it blends crypto with everyday utility.

BFX Presale Numbers & Investment Scenario

  • Raised: $7.61M (95.22% of softcap)
  • Participants: 9,995+
  • Presale Price: $0.024
  • Launch Price: $0.05
  • Bonus Code Promo: Investors get 30% more BFX tokens with BLOCK30 ,  limited time.

Investment Scenario: $4,000 at Presale

  • Base Tokens: $4,000 ÷ $0.024 ≈ 166,666 BFX tokens
  • With BLOCK30 Bonus (+30%): 216,666 tokens
  • If BFX reaches $1: 216,666 × $1 = $216,666

That’s a 54x return from presale entry ,  not even including staking rewards. Numbers like this explain why BFX is quickly being called one of the top crypto coins to watch in 2025.

Why BFX Is the New Shiba Inu – But Better

Shiba Inu proved that meme hype can turn small investments into fortunes. But it lacked sustainability, and latecomers faced disappointment. BFX is different. It combines the explosive upside of presale growth with:

  • Real-world trading utility
  • Daily staking rewards
  • Global adoption through a Visa card
  • Security audits (CertiK, Coinsult) and KYC verification

This is why many believe BFX isn’t just the new Shiba Inu ,  it’s better. It’s among the top crypto coins right now because it blends community hype with long-term financial utility.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Act Before It’s Too Late

Seize the Next Big Opportunity

The regret of missing Shiba Inu presale is still fresh for many investors. Don’t let history repeat itself. With BFX nearly sold out, this is your chance to secure early entry into one of the top trending crypto tokens with the power to dominate in 2025.

Build Wealth With Real Utility

Meme coins gave us hype, but BFX gives us both hype and utility. This rare combination makes it stand out among the top crypto coins. A $4,000 investment today could turn into $216,000 at $1 ,  and that’s before factoring in lifetime staking rewards.

The Future Belongs to BFX

Every crypto cycle has its winners. Shiba Inu was yesterday’s story. Today, all eyes are on the top crypto to buy in 2025, and BFX has already secured its spot in that conversation. With unmatched utility, rewards, and explosive upside, it’s shaping up to be the top crypto coins right now for investors who want both growth and security.

If you missed out on Shiba Inu, don’t miss out again. Opportunities like this don’t come twice. BFX is ready to make history ,  the only question is, will you be part of it?

Find Out More:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is BFX considered one of the top crypto coins right now?

Because it combines 500+ asset trading, daily rewards, and an upcoming Visa card ,  bridging crypto with real-world use.

2. How much can I make with $4,000 in the BFX presale?

With the BLOCK30 bonus, your $4,000 nets ~216,666 tokens. At $1, that’s $216,666 ,  a massive 54x ROI.

3. What makes BFX better than Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu thrived on hype alone. BFX delivers real-world utility, staking rewards, and global adoption potential.

4. Is the BFX presale audited and secure?

Yes, BFX is fully audited by CertiK and Coinsult and KYC-verified by Solidproof.

5. Why is BFX the top crypto to buy in 2025?

Because it solves real trading problems, rewards investors daily, and has long-term adoption potential far beyond meme coins.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/top-crypto-coins-shiba-inu-made-millionaires-and-9995-investors-believe-bfx-could-do-the-same/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement