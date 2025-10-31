Shiba Inu News: Are SHIB Investors Rotating Into the Viral Ethereum Meme Coin Taking Over X?

ExchangeDEX+
By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/31 00:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become one of the most discussed meme coins in the cryptocurrency market since its massive rise. 

Nevertheless, there is a new trend in Shiba Inu news: lots of SHIB investors are now feeling a new vibe on Layer 2 of Ethereum, a meme coin dubbed Layer Brett, that’s making a viral buzz on X. 

Shiba Inu price slip, where does it stand?

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00001015, having dropped about 2% in the last 24 hours. The crypto is having a bearish outlook after months of relentless selling. SHIB has plunged by over 70% from its December 2024 peak, sliding below crucial support at $0.00001163.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Layer Brett: The Viral Meme Coin that has a Layer 2 Edge

Unlike typical meme tokens, Layer Brett offers more than just hype. It is built on Ethereum Layer 2 and addresses some of the most serious challenges faced by SHIB and other Ethereum-based coins.

Layer Brett leverages Layer 2 technology to enable high-speed, low-cost, and scalable transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum blockchain. 

Layer Brett has garnered significant financial support, raising more than $4.4 million in private funding.

SHIB investors are swarming Layer Brett

Layer Brett is not merely a wave of meme coin popularity; it is putting meme energy into sound technology components. 

Key reasons driving SHIB investors to Layer Brett are:

  • Early Staking Rewards: Purchasers of LBRETT tokens will have access to staking schemes offering phenomenally high returns, with APYs going high.
  • Low Barrier to Entry: Layer Brett offers lower entry pricing than other meme coins. SHIB holders who wish to diversify without making a significant capital investment see this as a great opportunity to establish themselves early.
  • Meme Culture Meets Real Utility: LBRETT takes a hybrid approach, combining meme tokens with actual blockchain solutions, to connect communities that need both fun and technology-based ventures.
  • Decentralized and Self-Sovereign: Layer Brett empowers investors and eliminates tedious KYC processes, preserving privacy and freedom in the spirit of crypto.

Community-First Powered By Memes And Technology

The focus on community is one of the key attractions for SHIB investors towards Layer Brett. Its developers have openly identified the project with the meme culture, without compromising their promise to deliver real Layer 2 scale. 

Moreover, Layer Brett is the best of both worlds, built on Ethereum, the most secure smart contract platform in the crypto industry. Faster and cheaper satisfy the requirements of resilience and security that many meme coins do not meet.

Shiba Inu News Conclusion: The Age of Layer 2 Memes Is Here

As Ethereum Layer 2 performance and efficiency are combined with an Ethereum meme token and substantial staking rewards, it is not surprising that Shiba Inu investors are moving funds into Layer Brett. Although SHIB continues to play an important role in the meme coin industry, Layer Brett is a new development, a meme power combined with intentional technology.

With the project’s expansion and the community’s active involvement, Layer Brett is regarded by most members of the SHIB ecosystem as the future big play. 

If you are following Shiba Inu news and considering diversifying, Layer Brett’s unique positioning and viral growth make it a meme coin to watch in 2025 and beyond.

For More Information:

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X#

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu News: Are SHIB Investors Rotating Into the Viral Ethereum Meme Coin Taking Over X? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

