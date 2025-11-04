Shiba Inu News: SHIB Recognised By Grayscale and FTSE Russell, RTX Nears $28M In ICO

Recently, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team celebrated a milestone: the token was formally listed under the Consumer and Culture sector of the joint Grayscale Investments/FTSE Russell crypto index framework. In essence, what began as a playful meme coin is now acknowledged, at least in classification terms, as part of the institutional landscape of digital assets. That doesn’t guarantee money will flood in overnight, but it does shift how the project is framed in investor minds.

However, as SHIB earns its stripes, Remittix (RTX), a fast-rising payments project, is quietly approaching a massive $28 million ICO milestone, suggesting investors may already be positioning for the next big trend beyond hype tokens.

Shiba Inu’s Institutional Nod: What It Really Means

For a project born out of meme culture, Shiba Inu’s inclusion in FTSE Russell’s Digital Asset Index and Grayscale’s revised portfolio baskets is no small feat. The validation effectively places SHIB in the same analytical space as blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum; a major leap for a token once dismissed as speculative fluff.

Institutional tracking doesn’t mean mass inflows overnight, but it does shift perception. SHIB’s addition to indices allows ETF issuers, funds, and portfolio managers to justify exposure, opening doors to new capital in the long term.

On the price front, SHIB remains in a consolidation phase: recently trading at around $0.000010–$0.000011, according to on-chain trackers. Sentiment appears cautiously better; team publications note that September and October saw upticks in network action, such as learning-node deployments on the Shibarium layer-2.

Remittix: From Quiet Momentum to Record-Breaking ICO Demand

While SHIB is being celebrated for its legitimacy, Remittix is carving out recognition through fundamentals. Designed as a next-generation remittance and cross-border payment solution, Remittix has been steadily raising funds, nearing $28 million in its ICO, a milestone that signals significant investor confidence.

Where Shiba Inu thrives on community energy, Remittix’s growth story is rooted in purpose. Its framework integrates instant fiat-to-crypto transfers, low-cost global settlements, and partnership pathways with fintech operators; a rare combination in a space often dominated by speculation. In parallel, the Remittix campaign has hit noteworthy milestones, raising over $27.9 million and selling more than 683 million tokens.

Its backers appear to be a blend of savvy retail and early institutional participants, drawn less by hype and more by its payment-rails narrative. Many analysts now regard RTX as a rare crypto project aiming for everyday use cases (crypto-to-bank transfers in 30 + countries) rather than viral momentum. And with crypto sentiment improving into 2025, payment-focused projects like this are finding strong traction.

Outlook: Legitimacy vs. Utility

Shiba Inu’s institutional recognition is a symbolic win; proof that the meme era can coexist with mainstream adoption. However, real-world use cases still matter, and that’s where Remittix stands out. As global payments move toward decentralized rails, RTX’s focus on real economic value may give it the edge in long-term sustainability.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu News: SHIB Recognised By Grayscale and FTSE Russell, RTX Nears $28M In ICO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.