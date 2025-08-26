Shiba Inu Offers Potential 200% Upside In 2025, But Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Tech May Deliver 10,000% Gains

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 16:59
In a market addicted to the next narrative, it’s hard to imagine SHIB reclaiming its 2021-style glory. Instead, attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 Meme Token with the structural advantage and cultural pull to drive 50x–100x parabolic gains.

Why Shiba Inu coin faces uphill battles

Shiba Inu cemented itself as one of the most famous meme coins on Ethereum in 2021. But success at scale carries a burden. With a market cap in the billions, even a modest 200% run would require capital inflows larger than what most retail can deliver. Institutional buyers have shown limited appetite for memes, preferring infrastructure and utility plays.

Circulating supply remains bloated, making scarcity-driven narratives harder to sustain. The much-hyped “burn” mechanics have delivered incremental results but not enough to transform tokenomics. Developers have struggled to keep up with innovation cycles as new memes and ecosystems emerge. At this stage, Shiba Inu coin feels more like an index of past retail mania than a lottery ticket.

Layer Brett: Offering higher upside top presale blue chip of 2025

In sharp contrast, Layer Brett is positioned as a true Ethereum-adjacent project primed to skyrocket in value. It’s not just a meme token; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution  built with throughput, ultra-low gas fees, and staking incentives that early buyers crave.

$LBRETT is still at the presale price point of just $0.005, leaving enormous room for 100x multiples. Ethereum inflows via ETFs and custody products are projected to cross trillions by 2027. A slice of that liquidity funneled into Ethereum Layer 2 tokens could send $LBRETT parabolic. Early adopters can also lock in APY at just under 2,000%, something that Shiba Inu can never provide. Where SHIB leaned on burn hype, Layer Brett merges meme culture with utility, from gamified staking to DeFi integrations.

Shiba Inu’s upside moving forward is capped

It’s worth acknowledging that Shiba Inu coin still holds a powerful brand. It could see a relief rally and 200% upside under strong bull conditions. But that kind of growth is incremental compared to the explosive returns investors crave. Realistically, retail traders looking to turn four-figure bets into six-figure bags aren’t targeting SHIB anymore. They’re chasing small-cap altcoins like Layer Brett that can go vertical. SHIB may deliver stability, but not the kind of asymmetric ROI that built the meme coin legend in the first place.

Forecast: $LBRETT to outpace SHIB in 2025

Crypto history is written by projects that fuse narrative with timing. Shiba Inu did that in 2021, but its path forward is limited by scale and supply. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), on the other hand, offers the complete package: meme virality, Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, sky-high staking rewards, and a low cap base for exponential growth.

If 200% is all SHIB can offer, then $LBRETT—with 50x to 100x potential and a chance to rival Solana’s 2021 run—is the true best meme coin to buy now.

$LBRETT is now available at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett crypto presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Offers Potential 200% Upside In 2025, But Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Tech May Deliver 10,000% Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

