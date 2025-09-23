Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today

Crypto News

The Remittix coin has joined the ranks of Shiba Inu and Pepe coin as the best crypto investment to make today.

But, while Shiba and Pepe are in the 2x to 5x zone, market projection tips Remittix for a surge of more than 30x. These predictions come with Shiba Inu and the Pepe coin reclaiming significant support, and Remittix making breakout steps.

However, let’s touch on each of these tokens to understand what’s at stake and how their breakout could be this year.

How Shiba Inu Is Making A Comeback For Bull Breakout This Year

Current market formation is teasing a potential Shiba Inu price breakout as momentum forms towards the green side. The Shiba Inu price saw a drop in buying as meme coin enthusiasts rushed to new assets earlier this year. This saw the Shiba Inu price hit a multi-month low as it fell below key support levels. However, the rally over the last few days is opening the dialogue on a potential Shiba Inu price spike.

According to an expert outlook, now could be the best time to buy the dip of the Shiba Inu coin. The current formation shows the Shiba Inu coin now at a critical zone accumulation zone where a new spike could see it reaching up to 3x.

Why Experts Are Favouring A Pepe Coin Price Surge Right Now

While 2024 saw the Pepe coin perform wonders, analysts believe there could still be more to expect from this bold player. According to the analysis, the Pepe coin could be ripe for another 2x to 5x surge this year as bull rush kicks in.

Also, with investors now returning from the early rush for new meme coins this year, the Pepe coin could be a major beneficiary of the fund shift.

The Pepe coin sentiment is now shifting towards an accumulation. This is similar to the price action forming a setup comparable to the Shiba Inu coin, but with more substantial potential for a price spike.

Remittix Lead In Late 2025 Market Surge Analysis

Market analysis is tipping the Remittix token for a major spike this year, as analysts give an outlook that suggests up to 30x potential. However, the sharp spike in the user base, currently fueled by the ongoing referral program, could see this surge projection happen earlier. The Remittix special referral program rewards users with 15% of the token bought by their referral.

While the Remittix referral is already boosting the user base, the progress of this month’s milestones is also driving an investor rush. Some of the milestones that are tipped to fuel Remittix’s spike this year are:

The wallet launches with the beta wallet already out for users to use.

Centralised exchange listing

Staking rush from the users in post-launch

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

