ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Shiba Inu price has plunged into a bear market this year, shedding billions of dollars in value, and key catalysts points to more downside in the near term. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token dropped to $0.0000099, down by 43% from its…Shiba Inu price has plunged into a bear market this year, shedding billions of dollars in value, and key catalysts points to more downside in the near term. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token dropped to $0.0000099, down by 43% from its…

Shiba Inu price at risk: burn rate drops, whales exit, risky pattern forms

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/31 23:23
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000523+3,97%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00468-8,14%
NEAR
NEAR$2,855-3,87%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,000010046+0,74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007151-1,59%

Shiba Inu price has plunged into a bear market this year, shedding billions of dollars in value, and key catalysts points to more downside in the near term.

Summary
  • Shiba Inu price could be at risk of a steep crash this year.
  • The token’s burn rate has continued falling, partly because of Shibarium woes.
  • It has formed numerous bearish patterns on the daily chart.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) token dropped to $0.0000099, down by 43% from its highest point this year and 70% below its November 2024 high. 

Falling burn rate and intense whale buying

Shiba Inu, a token that was once the hottest meme coin in the crypto industry, has become a fallen angel as its market capitalization has plunged from over $20 billion in 2024 to $5.85 billion today. 

Its key fundamentals suggest that it has more downside in the near term. For example, data shows that the burn rate has plunged in the past few months. It dropped by 13% on Friday to 2.57 million tokens valued at just $25. 

One reason why the burn rate has plunged is that Shibarium, its layer-2 network, has largely died, with activity in the network falling to near zero. Its total value has dropped by 11% in the last 30 days to $850,000. 

Shibarium’s goal was to create utility for Shiba Inu and its ecosystem, and also boost its token burn, with some of its BONE fees being converted to SHIB and incinerated.

The other major bearish catalyst for the SHIB price is that whales have continued to sell their tokens, a sign that they see the downtrend continuing. These investors have sold over 114 billion tokens in the last three weeks.

Additionally, the daily traded volume of SHIB in the futures and spot market has dropped in the past few months. CoinGecko data shows that the daily volume in the last 24 hours stood at $176 million, much lower than Pepe’s $430 million and Trump’s $1.4 billion and Pump’s $445 million.

Shiba Inu price technical analysis points to more downside

Shiba Inu price

SHIB price chart | Source: crypto.news

The daily timeframe chart shows that the SHIB price has crashed in the past few months, and technicals suggest that the downtrend may continue soon.

The token has formed a descending triangle pattern, which is a common bearish continuation pattern. It is now along the lower side of this pattern.

The token has also moved below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, and also formed a descending triangle pattern.

Therefore, the price may continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at $0.0000085. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,323-1,82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17381-3,05%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00229+10,09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0,06438+2,46%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00468-8,12%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1636-1,32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00015181+6,91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 540,39
$105 540,39$105 540,39

+0,46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 541,48
$3 541,48$3 541,48

+0,62%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5482
$2,5482$2,5482

+0,75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,81
$165,81$165,81

-0,28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17912
$0,17912$0,17912

-0,06%