Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 17:10
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.11846-17.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-15.00%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02362-2.83%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4456-4.25%

Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with slow gains and mounting supply pressures. While SHIB burns continue, the momentum is shifting elsewhere.

A growing wave of investors is rotating into Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards over 660% APY. Analysts believe this new contender could deliver the explosive upside SHIB holders crave.

Shiba Inu price prediction shaken as Shibarium hack fuel whale sell-Off

Shiba Inu (SHIB) still sits among the largest meme coins, with its community driving supply cuts through aggressive token burns. Yet the Shiba Inu price prediction has darkened. SHIB dumped 7% in 24 hours as whales panic sold, while a $2.4M flash loan exploit wrecked Shibarium’s BONE bridge—the backbone of the network.

Source

However, rising Shibarium transactions highlight Shiba Inu’s growing utility, with forecasts projecting Shiba Inu could reach $0.00005–$0.0001 by 2026. That outlook implies a 3–5x gain, but the meme coin’s trillion-token supply continues to limit explosive moves.

While steady progress on the Layer-2 network supports long-term relevance, many analysts caution that such a heavy supply ceiling curbs rapid appreciation. As a result, attention is shifting toward newer, high-beta tokens offering sharper upside potential than Shiba Inu can deliver.

Layer Brett flips the script on Shiba Inu with utility and explosive growth

Layer Brett is what Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders wish they had caught at launch. This isn’t another copy-paste token living on an overloaded network—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 built for real utility. Transactions are lightning-fast, gas fees are nearly zero, and staking rewards top 660% APY, dwarfing traditional DeFi returns.

The project has already pulled in more than $3.9 million in its presale, a sign of explosive community traction. Tokenomics dedicate 25% to staking rewards, ensuring sustainability and avoiding the pump-and-dump cycles that plague many meme coins. Shiba Inu investors, meanwhile, are still chasing modest gains while watching their 2021 highs fade further from reach.

Analysts argue that the Shiba Inu price prediction models no longer inspire confidence, while Layer Brett participants are already securing huge upside. The market is shifting from utility-free memes to solutions that integrate culture with blockchain infrastructure. SHIB had its era, but the fresh momentum now belongs to Layer Brett—a project embodying the evolution of meme coins into real, scalable technology.

Layer Brett emerges as the only 100x meme coin of 2025

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is rewriting the meme coin story, selling at just $0.0058 in presale and already drawing recognition as the top meme coin to buy now. Powered by Ethereum’s Layer 2, it brings fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, while adding scalable features for NFTs and community governance.

Analysts tip $LBRETT to surge to $0.50–$0.60 by late 2025, marking a 100x jump from presale prices. With its low market cap and viral meme momentum, Layer Brett looks set to be the only true 100x opportunity this cycle.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH