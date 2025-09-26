Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), a name some label the next 100x meme coin for memecoins in crypto.

Backed by strong presale momentum and a utility first roadmap with smart tokenomics, investors are weighing a Shiba Inu price prediction against Pepeto’s potential path. Let’s dive in!

SHIB Price Patterns Point To 138% Upside Target

Shiba Inu has spent recent weeks consolidating between $0.00001 and $0.000013, a range many analysts view as a firm base. It follows a sharp drop from $0.000033 during Q4 2024, a slide that left plenty of holders discouraged.

Even so, momentum signals are improving. CoinCodex projects SHIB could climb as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. Indicators back that view, with RSI lifting from oversold zones and on chain accumulation hinting whales are quietly returning to the market. If trend strength builds, patient traders could finally see short term gains materialize in crypto.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Shows Fresh Activity

Beyond candles and lines, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is quietly expanding. The Shibarium Layer 2 network kept growing, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million across the last month. Developers continue shipping updates on the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, moves meant to push utility beyond hype driven trading.

Still, caution lingers. SHIB’s sizable circulating supply makes explosive upside harder, which is why comparisons to newer plays like Pepeto (PEPETO) are now common.

While SHIB might deliver a double or even a triple from here, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale entry could set up outsized returns, positioning it among meme coins investors are watching closely in crypto right now today.

Why Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x Meme Coin

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, offering EVM compatibility and gas free trading through its PepetoSwap exchange. It also brings staking and a cross chain bridge, giving users practical tools that go beyond memes.

Presale Momentum And Demo Exchange Launch

The presale has already collected over $6.8 million, with new buyers arriving daily. A public demo of the Pepeto exchange lit up Twitter, Telegram, and influencer channels, signaling real progress. It shows a live platform and a project moving quickly forward.

Staking Rewards

Pepeto offers staking rewards up to 226% APY for those who lock tokens early. With each stage, the presale price steps higher, giving early buyers a built in value edge. Rather than hype, Pepeto is designed for compounding participation over time.

Scarce Supply And Strong Community Traction

With a total supply of 420 trillion tokens that mirrors the Pepe format, Pepeto blends meme appeal with clear structure. Instead of leaning on giveaways, the team focused on development and transparency, the sort of approach long term holders value. That stance has helped community traction without diluting mechanics.

Where SHIB might reasonably see a 2x from this base, many analysts believe Pepeto could be the meme project that attempts a 100x run. The setup lines up with sentiment in the meme coins segment and rising demand for fresh utility. For investors scanning crypto for the next 100x story, those signals are why Pepeto sits on so many shortlists right now and keeps interest building steadily.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Go to the official site: pepeto.io

Select payment in USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Complete your purchase at the current presale price

Stake your tokens for high rewards and hold as the project grows

Conclusion

SHIB’s indicators point to a possible 138% rebound, and its ecosystem work continues. Still, for those who look beyond the usual top names, the standout opening may be early stage projects like Pepeto.

With a working demo exchange, 226% staking rewards, and more than $6.8M already raised in presale, Pepeto is widely framed as a next 100x candidate. The real question is whether Pepeto leaves Shiba Inu behind in the months ahead now.:

