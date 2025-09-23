Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion.Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Here’s When SHIB Could Rally Over 10x to $0.00020 and Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Will Deliver Better Gains

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 18:23
1
1$0.015374+103.03%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+0.65%
Capverse
CAP$0.1183-15.97%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-1.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+25.12%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0236-2.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000971-0.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002922-13.85%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion. Despite its steady performance, whispers of a potential 10x rally to $0.00020 are igniting excitement among investors. Yet, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is taking over as the best meme coin with bold promises of delivering better gains. Here’s when SHIB could see the price rally and why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will deliver better gains.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Timeline for a possible major rally

A careful Shiba Inu price prediction begins with math. At $0.000013, reaching $0.00020 implies about a 15x move, which equals roughly a 1,507% increase. 

SHIB Price Chart | TradingView

That means the often quoted “over 10x” description is conservative in absolute terms, yet still plausible if a broad crypto market surge occurs. Many market observers point to mid-2026 as a plausible window for such a rally if macro sentiment, developer activity, and token burn programs align. While these developments could push SHIB to impressive heights, its massive market cap means that even a 10x increase will take significant liquidity and time to achieve. This is why many investors are turning their attention to newer meme coins like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), where the upside potential appears far greater.

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) may deliver better gains than SHIB

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) combines meme culture with Layer 2 ambitions, promising low fees and fast transactions plus a community-first approach. For investors comparing the Shiba Inu price prediction to other opportunities, LILPEPE’s lower market value offers greater percentage upside for early buyers.  Little Pepe’s presale has shown strong momentum. Stage 11 sold out earlier than expected, helping the presale raise $22,325,000. The token is currently in stage 12, priced at $0.0021, a 110% jump since presale commencement. 

Over 15.59 billion LILPEPE tokens have been sold, and CoinMarketCap has listed the token, boosting discoverability. These measurable milestones give Little Pepe a visible growth path while traders continue to follow every Shiba Inu price prediction update. Security builds trust. Little Pepe completed a CertiK audit and received a 95.49% security score, which supports on-chain confidence. Also, over 64,000 entries have already been recorded for the Little Pepe mega giveaway tied to presale stages 12 through 17.  Rewards include 5 ETH for the top buyer, 3 ETH for the second, 2 ETH for the third, and fifteen random buyers winning 0.5 ETH each. On top of that, holders remain eligible for a $777k giveaway where ten winners will each receive $77,000 in LILPEPE. 

Head-to-head: Shiba Inu price prediction vs Little Pepe momentum

The Shiba Inu scenario that reaches $0.00020 could materialize if a broad market rally and meaningful ecosystem developments arrive by 2026. However, SHIB’s large market cap means such a move requires sustained capital inflows and time.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a contrasting proposition: lower entry price, aggressive presale growth, credible audit results, and high-profile giveaways that can accelerate community growth. Investors who follow every Shiba Inu price prediction headline may choose to allocate a portion to SHIB for long-term exposure while taking a speculative stake in Little Pepe for higher short-term upside.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu price prediction headlines will continue to attract attention, and under the right conditions, SHIB could post large gains. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presents an alternative route to achieving outsized returns, driven by early-stage presale momentum, a strong audit score, a CoinMarketCap listing, and substantial community incentives.  A small allocation to SHIB for longer-term potential, combined with an early presale position in LILPEPE, could capture both the slow-burning potential and the chance for quick appreciation. The Shiba Inu price prediction remains an important part of the conversation, and Little Pepe is positioning itself to be a high upside contender in the meme coin space.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Share
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost