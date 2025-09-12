Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lures SHIB Whales Eyeing A 45X ROI in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:41
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004272-2.17%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195162+1.98%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000132+1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09703-2.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-1.59%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000532-1.29%

Shiba Inu’s price prediction is gaining fresh steam, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is winning attention in the crypto market as SHIB whales change their strategy. Mutuum Finance is currently at Stage 6 of presale and the token price has been capped at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project raised more than $15.6 million and more than 16,200 investors have invested so far. With estimates predicting a potential 45X ROI, Mutuum Finance is turning out to be a low-risk  giant in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Shiba Inu Meets Resistance as Momentum Remains Limited

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sits at $0.00001308 with intraday volatility ranging from $0.00001263 to $0.00001309. The token continues in consolidation below pivotal resistance around $0.00001234–$0.00001300, with minimal upside momentum, recent technical structures like a descending triangle pointing towards a potential breakout being imminent, though bearish structures still prevail. As investors start to shift focus towards new DeFi opportunities, products such as Mutuum Finance are starting to quietly gain traction alongside SHIB.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance and CertiK have introduced an official Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000 USDT for white-hat hackers to help identify bugs in the project’s codebase. The program scores potential issues on four severity levels: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are enhancing security, protecting investors, and protecting users on the platform.

Interest and Liquidity Models

The project applies a dynamic interest rate model to maintain the liquidity of the platform in equilibrium.

Lower rates encourage more individuals to borrow when there is high demand for borrowed funds. Individuals will repay more and inject more money into circulation when the rates are low. Borrowing may also be on fixed rates, which are above floating but can be re-negotiated upon changes in the market conditions. Fixed rates are only typically applied to very liquid assets.

Mutuum Finance is decentralized and MUTM holders control the ecosystem. Borrowers have freedom of borrowing, whereas system interest rate design enables long-term sustainability and efficiency. The design also enables automatic diversification of purchases, making the platform sustainable and adaptive in the DeFi economy.

Price Discovery

Precise price data is necessary for borrowing, lending, and liquidation to be secure. Mutuum Finance makes use of Chainlink oracles to provide market prices in USD and local tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX to the system. Fallback oracles, combined feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are also employed by the system to keep valuations as precise under stress market conditions.

Lending: Dual-Layer Lending Framework

The project’s double-lending system provides users the choice of using Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) or lending through smart contracts (P2C) directly. The P2C system includes ongoing market observation by smart contracts in order to maximise interest payments such that the borrowers may lend at fair rates directly with automated interest payment to investors. P2P platform enables the borrower and lender to negotiate themselves without relying on any intermediary, thereby providing greater freedom and independence on the platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing strong attention from SHIB whales as they seek higher returns ahead of 2025. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with Stage 7 set to rise 14.29% to $0.04. The project has raised $15.6M and attracted 16,200+ investors, with forecasts pointing to a potential 45x ROI. Featuring a dual P2P and P2C lending model, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and dynamic interest mechanisms, Mutuum Finance combines growth potential with robust security. Join Stage 6 now to lock in the lower price before the next phase begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/mutuum-finance-mutm-lures-shib-whales-eyeing-a-45x-roi-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,548.79+0.55%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32325+1.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Share
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$227.38+1.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04587-5.88%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Share
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0.4525-0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell