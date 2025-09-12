Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lures SHIB Whales Eyeing A 45X ROI in 2025

Shiba Inu’s price prediction is gaining fresh steam, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is winning attention in the crypto market as SHIB whales change their strategy. Mutuum Finance is currently at Stage 6 of presale and the token price has been capped at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project raised more than $15.6 million and more than 16,200 investors have invested so far. With estimates predicting a potential 45X ROI, Mutuum Finance is turning out to be a low-risk giant in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Shiba Inu Meets Resistance as Momentum Remains Limited

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sits at $0.00001308 with intraday volatility ranging from $0.00001263 to $0.00001309. The token continues in consolidation below pivotal resistance around $0.00001234–$0.00001300, with minimal upside momentum, recent technical structures like a descending triangle pointing towards a potential breakout being imminent, though bearish structures still prevail. As investors start to shift focus towards new DeFi opportunities, products such as Mutuum Finance are starting to quietly gain traction alongside SHIB.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance and CertiK have introduced an official Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000 USDT for white-hat hackers to help identify bugs in the project’s codebase. The program scores potential issues on four severity levels: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are enhancing security, protecting investors, and protecting users on the platform.

Interest and Liquidity Models

The project applies a dynamic interest rate model to maintain the liquidity of the platform in equilibrium.

Lower rates encourage more individuals to borrow when there is high demand for borrowed funds. Individuals will repay more and inject more money into circulation when the rates are low. Borrowing may also be on fixed rates, which are above floating but can be re-negotiated upon changes in the market conditions. Fixed rates are only typically applied to very liquid assets.

Mutuum Finance is decentralized and MUTM holders control the ecosystem. Borrowers have freedom of borrowing, whereas system interest rate design enables long-term sustainability and efficiency. The design also enables automatic diversification of purchases, making the platform sustainable and adaptive in the DeFi economy.

Price Discovery

Precise price data is necessary for borrowing, lending, and liquidation to be secure. Mutuum Finance makes use of Chainlink oracles to provide market prices in USD and local tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX to the system. Fallback oracles, combined feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are also employed by the system to keep valuations as precise under stress market conditions.

Lending: Dual-Layer Lending Framework

The project’s double-lending system provides users the choice of using Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) or lending through smart contracts (P2C) directly. The P2C system includes ongoing market observation by smart contracts in order to maximise interest payments such that the borrowers may lend at fair rates directly with automated interest payment to investors. P2P platform enables the borrower and lender to negotiate themselves without relying on any intermediary, thereby providing greater freedom and independence on the platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing strong attention from SHIB whales as they seek higher returns ahead of 2025. Featuring a dual P2P and P2C lending model, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and dynamic interest mechanisms, Mutuum Finance combines growth potential with robust security.

