Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Momentum Builds Toward $0.000020 Breakout, But This Altcoin’s Utility Focus Has More Fans

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is again in the spotlight as momentum toward a possible breakout at $0.000020 keeps building, and investors watch its price action closely. On the other hand, DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale phase 6 at $0.0035. Expert analyses say that this new token could surge with enormous returns within the next few months.

Phase 7 will see a rise of 14.29% to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) already has more than $15 million worth of investment and over 15,700 investors supporting it. Although SHIB’s speculative fervor remains a stellar performer, ever-growing numbers of the crypto market are directing their attention towards utility-based solutions and one in particular, Mutuum Finance.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Faces Resistance at $0.000020 Amid Mixed Market Signals

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001308, 2.4% lower over the past 24 hours. The token lost 18.1% over the past 30 days, with the week’s loss coming in at 6%, taking it near a significant support of $0.00001211. Technical analysis indicates SHIB is faced with resistance at the level of $0.000020, which has proven hard to overcome in recent months based on previous supply walls formed by disappeared holders between $0.000015 and $0.000019.

Despite these challenges, some analysts remain optimistic and suggest that in case SHIB finds support over $0.00001211 and surges above the resistance zone, it can aim for a breakout to the $0.000020 level. Meanwhile, platforms such as Mutuum Finance are providing utility to the market, something that will set the tone for adoption

Investors FOMO into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Phase 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) can be bought for $0.035 at presale stage 6. More than $15 million has been raised and more than 15700 early birds have bought tokens. Token price in Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, a 14.3% boost from Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has just introduced its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Its users can look forward to getting a share of the program reward, valued at $50,000 USDT, if they manage to find possible bugs in the project.

The bounty program aims to provide the same security to all types of vulnerabilities. The program includes four classes of severity, i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Announces Huge Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also made an announcement of a $100,000 giveaway in which the players will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is working on an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also audited and verified by CertiK.

The Future of Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s non-custodial lending protocol facilitates decentralized lending under which the owners of assets have complete control over their assets while lending. Passive income is obtained by lenders and borrowers obtain money automatically by collateralizing diversified assets at the time of lending. Systematic adjustment of rates by the system results in maximum capital structure and sustainability of the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers double-lending scenario with best-in-class freedom to clients in the form of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) frameworks. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model is run on smart contracts to control lending pools that dynamically adjust levels of interest in flawless harmony with the market. The lenders receive secured yields, and the borrowers have secure options on borrowing capital on loan.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) eliminates middlemen with agent direct interaction between lending and borrowing parties. Risky assets like meme coins require the type of fully decentralized framework which provides users with maximum agency.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has broken the $15 million mark and gained 15,700+ investors in presale stage 6 at $0.035. The price hikes 14.3% to $0.04 in the next phase. Act now, join the presale, purchase your tokens, and take part in the $100,000 giveaway while supporting the CertiK Bug Bounty Program.

