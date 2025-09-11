Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Price Set To Fall Over 25% In 2025, So Which Are Smart Alternatives?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 06:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304+2.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23292+6.08%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000515-4.27%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01811-5.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004999-0.11%

Shiba Inu once rode meme mania straight to legend, but that spark is sputtering now. This year, it’s a 25% drop on the charts, and now, it’s a new death cross that signals fading momentum. SHIB’s upside fade has turned whales cautious, and the smart ones are on the hunt for the next 100x ticket. What are the best alternatives for Shiba Inu in 2025? Let’s find out more.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Just Flipped Deadly Bearish with Death Cross

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu’s chart hit a rough patch: its 50-day moving average slid under the 200-day average, classic death cross signaling bearish momentum. That’s the second one this year. The first arrived in February, and SHIB tripped down to $0.00001.

August briefly brought optimism after a golden cross formed, but macro headwinds and the notorious fall crypto season erased that. SHIB reclaimed $0.000013 but couldn’t hold it.

Shiba Inu whale activity. Source: Santiment

Trading stays fractured around $0.0000125, even as burn activity surged over 1,600% in a day. Whales also played games: they added $135 million worth of SHIB, then offloaded $25 million hours later, pushing supply in profit from 20% to nearly 30%. That’s the deep-pocketed ones resizing their portfolio cautiously.

Structurally, SHIB still rests in a breakout attempt, but without fresh buying pressure, levels under $0.000012 and potentially lower look likely. A drop of 25% in 2025 isn’t improbable—and that’s not even considering market-wide drag. At best, the Shiba Inu price prediction looks flat-to-down unless something changes fast.

Smart Money Pour Millions in LBRETT’s L2 Utility Meme Platform

For weeks, headlines haven’t kept quiet about the new Layer Brett‘s revolutionary power in the meme market. Developed on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT offers faster transaction speeds and lower costs, addressing one of the most common criticisms of traditional meme coins. The project’s design focuses on scalability, ensuring that adoption does not come at the expense of efficiency.

And within weeks, Layer Brett is proving its viral and utility power. Its presale already raised over $3 million, and FOMO has shot the price to $0.0055. The utility part resonated with SHIB whales. Staking yield is north of 800% APY, a structured incentive model that converts community participation into measurable returns. Beyond its meme-inspired identity, the project incorporates a burn mechanism to manage supply, governance features that allow community input, and plans for integration into NFTs and gamified platforms. 

These elements distinguish it from tokens that rely solely on speculation. Instead, Layer Brett combines cultural appeal with functional mechanisms to sustain long-term interest. This balance of utility and narrative gives the project an edge in an increasingly competitive market. While SHIB falters again this year, Layer Brett has positioned itself as both a cultural movement and a functional digital asset.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price prediction now curves toward decline. Weak chart structure, washed-out whale activity, and stale narrative have pushed it toward a slow downward grind. SHIB whale had lost all hope for another 100x mover, until LBRETT came in.

Layer Brett is doing more than memes. It pairs culture with architecture. Its presale traction, built-in yields, and forward roadmap make it stand out as the meme coin that thinks ahead. Its presale is currently priced at just $0.0055, an excellent entry price for that unbeatable L2 utility it offers.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003848-8.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+9.24%
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

As Wall Street day traders pivot from established assets like SOL and Pi, many are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale, offering early entry at $0.0055 per $LBRETT. With an initial staking APY of 812% and a $1 million giveaway, analysts predict Layer […]
Solana
SOL$225.31+4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001736-5.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.01049+1.69%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 06:36
