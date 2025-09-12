Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

Since then, SHIB has become a household name in the meme coin space, causing optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions from market analysts.

However, in 2025, SHIB looks to be slowing down, and the token’s outlook looks more modest than being poised for exponential growth. Meanwhile, Deepseek AI recently spotted a new altcoin called Layer Brett (LBRETT), tipping it to surge by over 1,000% during the next crypto rally. Could LBRETT be the next SHIB? Let’s find out.

Deepseek AI predicts Layer Brett as the next Shiba Inu

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now more than generative platforms. Some like Deepseek AI also dig deep into the financial markets to spot hidden gems and fresh opportunities for traders and investors. In a recent turn of events, Deepseek AI’s analysis has highlighted Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto due to various reasons.

First, the Layer Brett project is one of the few that combines meme coin hype with actual use cases to create an ecosystem where users can invest in a fun way and also leverage the platform’s strengths for trading and investing.

For instance, Layer Brett isn’t just about jokes and community hype. It is built on Ethereum Layer-2 infrastructure, offering users a platform to trade crypto at a lower fee and faster speed. The Layer Brett platform is also designed to be scalable, making it a great choice among developers looking to build Web3 applications and smart contracts.

Another major attraction is the Layer Brett’s staking system. According to the Deepseek report, the earliest buyers of the LBRETT token on presale can lock in massive staking rewards of over 760% APY. So, while early believers hold their tokens, they can enjoy these rewards and also potentially win big when Layer Brett launches on exchanges.

Shiba Inu’s dominant era could be over

The promising outlook shown by Layer Brett is one of the reasons SHIB investors are jumping ship and joining the hot presale. Despite its past success, the latest Shiba Inu price prediction shows the meme coin is on a decline.

Not even the utility features like the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain and upcoming community updates have been able to revive the SHIB price from its continuous fall since 2021. This has caused a pessimistic Shiba Inu price prediction of barely 2% gains in 2025.

Conversely, Layer Brett just started rising as a meme coin with utility, attracting investors who believe the strong SHIB days may be over due to its large market cap and overall negative outlook. These traders are now turning to LBRETT, as it’s positioned to be the next Shiba Inu due to a similar early trajectory.

LBRETT’s potential is unmatched by other meme coins

Based on Deepseek AI’s recent analysis and the early Layer Brett presale data, the project has everything it takes to be the next big meme coin. With features like high staking rewards, Layer-2 scalability, and community virality on lock, even established meme coins may be unable to catch up with Layer Brett in 2025.

Conclusion

Join the Layer Brett presale to be part of the next big thing in the meme coin space before the next crypto rally.

