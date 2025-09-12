Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett

While SHIB remains one of the biggest names in the space, many early investors are beginning to take profits and explore higher-upside opportunities.

One token that’s gaining serious attention this month is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s blending strong community hype with staking rewards and real blockchain infrastructure. With SHIB’s price action slowing down in recent months, traders are asking: is Layer Brett the next big 100x play?

Shiba Inu Price struggles to break out in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) became a legend in the 2021 bull run, turning small early investments into massive life-changing gains. Its success was driven by social media hype, meme culture, and a vibrant community. Over time, the project introduced Shibarium, its own Layer 2 solution, to improve scalability and reduce gas fees.

Despite these innovations, Shiba Inu price performance has cooled in 2025. The token has mostly traded sideways, showing limited volatility or upside momentum in recent months. While long-term holders still back SHIB’s future, some are starting to shift capital toward newer, more agile meme tokens that offer staking, gamification, and early-stage growth potential.

Layer Brett gains steam with staking rewards and Layer 2 speed

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly becoming a favorite among meme coin hunters looking for the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu-style breakout. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it provides low fees and fast transactions, paired with viral meme energy and real token utility.

The token is currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0055, and it has already raised over $3.4 million from early investors. One of the biggest reasons for this rapid traction is its live staking program, which currently offers around 750% APY. Users can stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC, giving them immediate exposure to high-yield passive income while the token is still in its early phase.

But Layer Brett isn’t just about staking. The team is rolling out NFT integrations, gamified earning systems, multichain compatibility, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, which helps maintain scarcity. There’s also a $1 million community giveaway currently live to reward early users and boost visibility across X (Twitter) and Telegram.

Why SHIB holders are rotating into LBRETT

Many SHIB investors are looking at Layer Brett as the next 100x opportunity, especially with SHIB price action cooling off. Unlike Shiba Inu in its early days, Layer Brett is launching with working features and utility from day one. It’s tapping into the same meme-driven excitement, but with DeFi mechanics, fast transactions, and staking rewards that modern traders are demanding.

This makes LBRETT stand out in a crowded market of copycat meme tokens. It’s not just hype, it’s a meme coin backed by infrastructure, offering both short-term incentives and long-term potential.

Final thought: SHIB paved the way, but Brett could carry the torch

The Shiba Inu price may eventually see another breakout, but for now, many traders are choosing to diversify into projects with more immediate upside. Layer Brett is offering that, with high staking returns, strong community growth, and real Layer 2 scalability.

For those who missed the early SHIB or DOGE wave, Layer Brett at $0.0055 might just be the best shot at capturing a new 100x meme coin before it hits the mainstream.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Ethena
ENA$0.7493-2.34%
Ethereum
ETH$4,515.01+2.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
Share
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09461-5.86%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26164+4.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014864+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
Share
Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De instroom in Bitcoin– en Ethereum-ETF’s bereikte opnieuw indrukwekkende hoogten. Op één dag vloeide er maar liefst $741 miljoen richting Bitcoin en $171 miljoen naar Ethereum. Na weken van fluctuerende in- en uitstroom lijkt hiermee een omslagpunt bereikt en wordt de rol van institutionele beleggers opnieuw zichtbaar in de cryptomarkt. Markt ziet sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s De aandacht ging dit keer vooral uit naar de Bitcoin ETF’s. Fidelity’s FBTC noteerde bijna $450 miljoen in 2 dagen. BlackRock’s IBIT voegde ruim $570 miljoen toe.  Ark Invest’s ARKB kwam uit op $145 miljoen en Bitwise’s BITB zag 2 dagen van +40 miljoen per dag. Dat meerdere zwaargewichten tegelijk forse bedragen aantrekken, wijst op een breed gedragen vertrouwen. Voor institutionele partijen blijft Bitcoin het fundament van de markt. De cijfers zijn in lijn met eerdere records. In juli stroomde er ruim $6 miljard binnen, terwijl augustus nog een daling liet zien van $751 miljoen. Met september alweer boven de $1,3 miljard aan netto instroom lijkt de markt een duidelijke draai te hebben gemaakt. Dit patroon wijst op een toenemende en stabielere vraag naar Bitcoin ETF’s. De Bitcoin ETF’s laten weer een positieve kanteling zien. Bron: FarSide Ook Ethereum ETF’s laten eerste herstel zien Ethereum ETF’s hadden het zwaarder te verduren. In september staat de teller nog op een netto-uitstroom van bijna $700 miljoen. Toch brachten de laatste 2 dagen een opvallende wending: BlackRock’s ETHA trok $57 miljoen aan en Fidelity’s FETH voegde $137 miljoen toe. De bedragen verbleken bij de instroom van Bitcoin, maar laten wel zien dat er opnieuw interesse opbloeit. De ETH ETF inflows gaan weer in een stijgende lijn. Bron: FarSide Belangrijkste fondsen en hun instroomcijfers De opleving wordt gedragen door de zwaargewichten onder de aanbieders. Aan de Bitcoin-zijde zijn dat vooral Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark Invest en Bitwise. Voor Ethereum zijn het opnieuw BlackRock en Fidelity die de toon zetten. Het zijn vooral deze grote fondsen die de dynamiek van de markt sturen. Dat meerdere partijen tegelijk aanzienlijke instroom noteren, versterkt het beeld van een breed gedragen herstel. Grotere en langdurigere posities van institutionele spelers dragen vaak bij aan meer stabiliteit en minder heftig koersverloop op de korte termijn. Crypto #ETF Flows Today:#BTC-ETFs: NetFlow: +6,324 BTC ($724.56M) Fidelity inflows 2,638 BTC ($302.23M) and currently holds 203,206 BTC ($23.28B);#ETH-ETFs: NetFlow: +32,292 ETH ($143.05M) Blackrock inflows 17,243 ETH ($76.39M) and currently holds 3,688,553 ETH ($16.34B). pic.twitter.com/EhEaCgoMaD — Dynamite trader (@Dynamite_Fix) September 12, 2025 Voorzichtig optimisme rond duurzaamheid van ETF herstel De recente kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF’s vormen een duidelijk signaal van veranderend sentiment. Bitcoin neemt de leiding, terwijl Ethereum de eerste tekenen van herstel laat zien. De dominante rol van de grote fondsen en de bredere economische context, zoals de mogelijke renteverlagingen door de Federal Reserve, geven extra steun aan dit positieve beeld. Hoe lang dit momentum standhoudt blijft onzeker. Toch tonen de cijfers en de spreiding van de instroom aan dat de basis sterker lijkt dan in de afgelopen maanden. Daarmee groeit de kans dat ETF’s opnieuw een stabiliserende factor worden binnen de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,015.78+0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016144+1.35%
Constellation
DAG$0.02812-2.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 19:16
Share

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco