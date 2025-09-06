Shiba Inu Price Slides In Choppy Trading Conditions As Layer Brett Becomes The Meme Name On Watchlists

Crypto News

The crypto spotlight is shifting fast. Layer Brett, the Ethereum-powered meme coin and Layer 2 hybrid, is closing in on a major presale milestone — already raising over $2.8 million with tokens still available at just $0.055.

For traders looking beyond tired memes, Brett’s combination of virality and Ethereum infrastructure has made it the name to watch heading into 2025. While Shiba Inu price action remains flat, Layer Brett is climbing onto watchlists as the community’s next potential 100x play.

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB losing steam

Shiba Inu was once the crown jewel of meme coin mania, catapulting into the top-10 cryptos in 2021 on sheer retail energy. But in 2025, the shine has dulled. SHIB trades around $0.00001255, stuck in a range for weeks and far below its year-to-date high.

The volume numbers tell the story. CoinGecko shows SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume at just $144 million, a fraction of Dogecoin’s $1.75 billion and even Pepe’s $381 million. That’s a clear sign of fading interest.

Derivatives data looks even worse. CoinGlass notes open interest collapsed from $560 million earlier this year to only $186 million today. On-chain, the Shibarium network is struggling — its total value locked has fallen to $1.5 million, while ShibaSwap holds barely $1 million. Once billed as the utility lifeline for SHIB, these numbers highlight a fading project.

Why Layer Brett is stealing watchlists

Unlike Shiba Inu, which remains chained to its meme-only past, Layer Brett has fused the viral culture of memes with the utility of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling. Its benefits aren’t theoretical — they’re already resonating with traders:

Ultra-low fees and instant transactions, solving Ethereum’s congestion issues while keeping security.

Massive staking APYs that have drawn in degens and long-term holders alike.

Community-first design, ensuring growth isn’t dictated by institutions but amplified by them.

Presale momentum, already past $2.8M raised, proving retail FOMO is live.

Analysts are quick to point out that while SHIB holders pray for marginal rallies, Layer Brett’s upside window is measured in multiples. With ETH’s momentum as a tailwind, Layer Brett is being framed as the meme coin with the highest probability of delivering 4,000% to 8,000% gains in the next cycle.

When Ethereum strengthens, liquidity inevitably flows into its ecosystem tokens. This cycle, analysts argue, the asymmetric upside isn’t in ETH itself — but in early-stage ETH Layer 2 plays that capture both infrastructure and community hype. That’s where Layer Brett is being positioned for a parabolic run in 2025 and beyond.

SHIB’s fatigue vs Layer Brett’s breakout

The Shiba Inu price may grind sideways with occasional burn-driven spikes, but its fundamentals are waning: low trading volume, collapsing derivatives interest, and a struggling Shibarium ecosystem. That reality is driving capital rotation out of SHIB and into projects with real scalability.

Layer Brett is emerging as the natural successor. With presale funding blasting past $2.8 million at just $0.055 per token, the stage is set for a meme coin that combines culture with utility. In September 2025 and beyond, the next big name on watchlists isn’t SHIB anymore — it’s the Ethereum-powered Layer 2 meme set to capture the market’s imagination.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article