Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/22 14:27
Popular Bitcoin maxi Davinci Jeremie has delivered a reality check to Shiba Inu supporters on SHIB reaching $1. Shiba Inu, like most cryptocurrencies, has received some audacious predictions in its lifetime. One projection that has elicited widespread debate is the possibility of the token reaching the $1 mark. This discussion regained momentum after a member of the Shiba Inu ecosystem team, Lucie, referenced an analysis from ChatGPT suggesting that the $1 forecast is within the realm of possibility. Per the AI model, the $1 prediction should not be dismissed as a joke but viewed as a challenge for the community. Interestingly, ChatGPT does not see the forecast as an impossible milestone. Instead, it believes that the possibility of the projection coming to reality depends on the alignment of several factors, including wider adoption and the momentum of a strong bull run. Other experts like Luis Delgado also suggested that people would focus on the $1 prediction once SHIB reaches one cent, or rises to the $0.01 target. "Shiba Inu Is Not Going to $1" Meanwhile, Jeremie also joined the discussion on whether $1 is a realistic target. Notably, the Bitcoin proponent emphatically stated that Shiba Inu is not going to $1. He considered the prediction unrealistic, citing the massive market cap Shiba Inu would attain should it reach such a price. Jeremie stated that reaching $1 would elevate SHIB's market cap to about $600 trillion, assuming SHIB's 589 trillion token supply remains untouched. He argued that the estimated $600 trillion valuation exceeds anything "in the history of mankind". For context, the total stock market is worth $128 trillion, while the entire valuation of the crypto market is around $3.83 trillion. Possible Way SHIB Could Reach $1 It bears mentioning that other analysts have previously shared the same sentiment, including TradeCityPro. Like Jeremie, TradeCityPro pointed out that Shiba Inu's valuation will surpass that of silver, gold, and even Bitcoin if SHIB soars to $1. Meanwhile, one way SHIB could hit a $1 price under a realistic market cap is if a substantial volume of its supply is burned. For instance, an earlier analysis by The Crypto Basic estimated that SHIB could hit the $1 price with a market cap of $500 billion if 99.91% of the supply is burned. However, burning over 99% of the supply may also not be a realistic expectation. In the meantime, Jeremie expects Shiba Inu to perform well in the future but not to the extreme levels that many retail investors envision, including the $1 projection. At the current price of $0.00001240, Shiba Inu must rise 8,064,416% to reach the $1 milestone.

