Shiba Inu Sees Sudden 10% Price Surge on Coinbase, What’s Going On?

As seen on a TradingView chart, Shiba Inu suddenly saw a sharp price spike on the Coinbase crypto exchange, as its price swung from a low of $0.00001203 to reach $0.00001303.

The price action has formed an intraday candlestick with a long upper wick, which suggests that Shiba Inu buyers pushed its price higher, but sellers eventually emerged, driving the price down subsequently.

The price surge corresponds with a 169% surge in trading volumes for the SHIB/USD pair on Coinbase, according to recent CoinGlass data.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView/Coinbase

Around the time of writing, Shiba Inu had retraced its gains in line with the broader market drop. Shiba Inu was recently trading at $0.00001238, up 1.51% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What happened?

Shiba Inu saw a sharp drop on Friday, falling to a low of $0.00001199 after having traded at a high of $0.00001272 earlier.

On Saturday, Shiba Inu sharply rose from $0.000012, a level confirmed as support with multiple retests toward August’s close. For instance, Shiba Inu saw a sharp surge on Aug. 22 from the $0.000012 support, reaching $0.0000135 consequently.

This trend repeated in today’s session, which saw SHIB rise again from $0.00001203 to reach $0.00001303, posting a large green daily candlestick. This corresponds with increased activity in the derivatives market, with volumes reaching $200.16 million.

According to CoinGlass, the long short indicator for Shiba Inu is currently at 1.05, implying more buyers than sellers in the market, which might explain in a way the recent price move.