Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Could Crash to 2021 Levels? Unilabs Safest Choice in August

With last week’s bull run now officially over, the crypto market is full of investors looking for promising new investment picks. Many high-gain investment projects are on the drop, and Shiba Inu and Cardano prices are cooling despite their potential for returns if they can regain momentum. The Shiba Inu is trading between $0.000012 and $0.000013, with key support around $0.00001225. The technicals suggest range trading with limited upside until a breakout above $0.000014 occurs.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s price is struggling to hold the $0.91 range as it drops with the broader markets. Analysts see the $0.890 as a critical support point, and a drop below this could see the Cardano price fall to $0.812. Despite overall optimistic outlooks for both Shiba Inu and Cardano prices, the short-term momentum for what’s left of Q3 seems slow for now.

Investors looking for gains are opting to invest in the Unilabs Finance presale as a safety net to earn income, either from fund earnings or through its passive income options.

Why Unilabs Is The Best Presale of 2025

Unilabs Finance (UNIL) is firmly established as the best investment option in crypto projects right now for investors looking to book strong gains. Priced at $0.01 with over $13.6 million raised and 1.9 billion + tokens sold, the project is targeting the DeFi asset investment industry head-on. Its AI-powered investment tools and AI-designed investment funds allow investors of diverse risk profiles to access crypto projects that match their risk profiles.

Launched to democratize access to crypto projects, which are usually already booming by the time they are launched, Unilabs offers transparent and easy access as well as high ROIs for all investors.

Key highlights include:

A 40% token bonus is currently live

$30 Mn in Assets under management

Strong passive income option through the platform’s earning distribution, UNIL token staking, and referral bonuses.

Four AI-powered investment funds: BTC Fund : Bitcoin-related strategic investments and partnerships. AI Fund : Projects working on and implementing AI tools and products within the crypto ecosystem. Mining Fund : This allows traders to earn by mining coins. RWA Fund : This fund tokenizes real-world assets to bring practical utility to Web3.



Unilabs Finance’s presale is outperforming all other projects in the crypto market right now. It is one of the most exciting opportunities in the DeFi investment space. Its numbers show a clear picture of its growing demand and why it is being compared to the Shiba Inu and Cardano price growth.

Unilabs: Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?

Market experts are already calling Unilabs one of the best DeFi projects of 2025, due to its strong asset management and investment platform. The project is gaining traction with its cross-border infrastructure and growing investor base.

Unlike projects that are driven by hype and speculation, Unilabs Finance is building up its reputation as a project that is based on offering solid real-world utility. Unilabs Finance is gaining momentum as the first AI-powered DeFi crypto asset management project that already has $30 million in Assets under Management.

For investors, the upcoming listing on CoinMarketCap will give Unilabs another edge over hyped tokens. Unilabs is quietly becoming the breakout project of 2025.

Unilabs Finance: The Hidden Gem Crypto Presale That Is Giving Everyone FOMO

While the markets try to consolidate and recuperate, Unilabs continues to build momentum with a high utility, low fees, and strong use case potential. For those searching for the best crypto to buy now, all signs point to UNIL leading the charge.

For more information about Unilab Finance, visit the links below:

Website: https://www.unilabs.finance

Social: Unilabs Telegram