Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) Might Rally to $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Lead the Next Market Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 04:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are eyeing a potential rally to $0.0001. Shiba Inu, at around $0.00001386, has surged 11.9% in the past week from $0.0000122. And, Pepe Coin, at $0.00001253, has seen a slight 2% dip in the last 24 hours, but remains strong in its outlook. Still, it remains strong with a $5 billion market cap.  While both tokens could climb further, a new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is shaping up to lead the next market rally. With its presale already raising over $22.8 million, this meme coin is emerging as the one to watch.

Shiba Inu’s Whale Activity Sparks Optimism

Shiba Inu has shown renewed momentum in August, with whale transactions increasing by 188% and over 3.69 trillion SHIB being accumulated in just two days.  This activity points to growing confidence among large investors. If this trend continues, SHIB has a strong chance of testing the $0.0001 milestone. However, its enormous circulating supply and slow burn mechanism remain challenges for a parabolic run in the short term.

Pepe Coin’s Potential Breakout

Pepe Coin, despite a small pullback, is holding steady with healthy liquidity. Trading at around $0.00001174, PEPE has broken above the $0.00001120 level, supported by a strong RSI of 70.68.  If it can reclaim and hold key resistance zones, PEPE could also attempt a push toward $0.0001. Yet, with increasing competition in the meme sector, PEPE may face challenges sustaining momentum.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Lead the Next Market Rally

While SHIB and PEPE remain crowd favorites, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as the next leader in the meme coin market. Unlike traditional meme coins, LILPEPE is built on a Layer 2 blockchain optimized for speed, low fees, and scalability. By combining meme culture with advanced tokenomics, it appeals both to traders seeking quick gains and to those looking for long-term utility. Currently in Stage 12 of its presale, LILPEPE tokens are selling at $0.0021, with 1.5 billion tokens available to raise $3.15 million. The presale has already surpassed $22.86 million, signaling massive investor interest. With a 100 billion total token supply and only 26.5% allocated to presale, early buyers see strong upside potential. The momentum of LILPEPE’s presale is striking. Crossing $22.8 million raised places it among the strongest meme coin launches of 2025. Investors are eyeing the potential for 120,000% gains next year, fueled by hype, scarcity, and exchange listings.  Unlike many presales that struggle for visibility, LILPEPE has already gained traction by being listed on CoinMarketCap even before its official exchange launch. According to data, LILPEPE has already surpassed DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in question volume trend, proving its viral appeal.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Tokenomics Designed for Growth

LILPEPE’s tokenomics ensure balanced distribution:

  • 26.5% – Presale30% – Chain Reserves

  • 13.5% – Staking & Rewards

  • 10% – Liquidity

  • 10% – DEX Allocation

  • 10% – Marketing

  • 0% – Tax

This structure promotes liquidity, incentivizes staking, and fuels adoption without burdening users with transaction fees.

LILPEPE is set to launch on two major centralized exchanges (CEXs) at launch, followed by a listing on the largest global exchange, which is expected to drive massive liquidity and exposure. Beyond that, the team has rolled out an exciting giveaway: 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens.

The meme coin sector has often been criticized for being hype-driven, but LILPEPE has the fundamentals to sustain growth. Its Layer 2 foundation provides speed and efficiency, while its presale success demonstrates investor trust.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin remain contenders with chances to climb to $0.0001, but the market is shifting its attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Backed by a booming presale, solid tokenomics, and major exchange listings on the horizon, LILPEPE is emerging as the true frontrunner. For those who missed early DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE opportunities, LILPEPE could be the ticket to the next wave of meme coin fortunes.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/shiba-inu-shib-and-pepe-coin-pepe-might-rally-to-00001-but-this-meme-coin-will-lead-the-next-market-rally

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
