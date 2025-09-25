The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why SHIB burns are useless What’s next for SHIB? The Shiba Inu burn mechanism was promoted as a deflationary instrument to lower the supply of tokens and encourage sustained price growth. The experiment has lost steam now that that rate has essentially fallen to zero. The answers are simple. Why SHIB burns are useless First, there is no direct financial incentive for someone to voluntarily destroy their own tokens in order to burn SHIB. In contrast to Ethereum’s EIP-1559, which links burns to real network usage, SHIB’s procedure was optional and solely relied on community support. After the initial excitement subsided, participation declined. The protocol itself lacked a sustainable mechanism, so the burn movement was doomed to fail. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Second, the burn’s primarily symbolic nature was soon recognized by the larger market. Notwithstanding the destruction of millions of tokens, SHIB’s nearly 589 trillion total circulating supply far outstripped those figures. The only significant incident occurred in 2021, when Vitalik Buterin transferred 410 trillion SHIB to a dead wallet. Since then, every burn has been a rounding error, with no discernible impact on tokenomics or price. What’s next for SHIB? Burn activity’s collapse highlights how weak SHIB’s foundations are still. Its price has followed the general meme coin cycle, which saw sharp increases in 2021, followed by a protracted drop and stagnation. Due to its inability to recover its peak, and the lack of a structural reduction in supply, SHIB is now solely dependent on speculative demand. SHIB lacks a plausible deflationary driver, in contrast to Ethereum’s continuous burn or Bitcoin’s halving mechanism. In the future, burn recovery is not likely. The community has shown that it is unable to sustain the endeavor, and developers have failed to incorporate significant burn mechanics into the ecosystem. It was never… The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why SHIB burns are useless What’s next for SHIB? The Shiba Inu burn mechanism was promoted as a deflationary instrument to lower the supply of tokens and encourage sustained price growth. The experiment has lost steam now that that rate has essentially fallen to zero. The answers are simple. Why SHIB burns are useless First, there is no direct financial incentive for someone to voluntarily destroy their own tokens in order to burn SHIB. In contrast to Ethereum’s EIP-1559, which links burns to real network usage, SHIB’s procedure was optional and solely relied on community support. After the initial excitement subsided, participation declined. The protocol itself lacked a sustainable mechanism, so the burn movement was doomed to fail. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Second, the burn’s primarily symbolic nature was soon recognized by the larger market. Notwithstanding the destruction of millions of tokens, SHIB’s nearly 589 trillion total circulating supply far outstripped those figures. The only significant incident occurred in 2021, when Vitalik Buterin transferred 410 trillion SHIB to a dead wallet. Since then, every burn has been a rounding error, with no discernible impact on tokenomics or price. What’s next for SHIB? Burn activity’s collapse highlights how weak SHIB’s foundations are still. Its price has followed the general meme coin cycle, which saw sharp increases in 2021, followed by a protracted drop and stagnation. Due to its inability to recover its peak, and the lack of a structural reduction in supply, SHIB is now solely dependent on speculative demand. SHIB lacks a plausible deflationary driver, in contrast to Ethereum’s continuous burn or Bitcoin’s halving mechanism. In the future, burn recovery is not likely. The community has shown that it is unable to sustain the endeavor, and developers have failed to incorporate significant burn mechanics into the ecosystem. It was never…

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:14
RealLink
REAL$0.06434+7.53%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001226+0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017037+5.54%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.170432+9.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003179-6.11%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578+2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136-3.38%
  • Why SHIB burns are useless
  • What’s next for SHIB?

The Shiba Inu burn mechanism was promoted as a deflationary instrument to lower the supply of tokens and encourage sustained price growth. The experiment has lost steam now that that rate has essentially fallen to zero. The answers are simple.

Why SHIB burns are useless

  1. First, there is no direct financial incentive for someone to voluntarily destroy their own tokens in order to burn SHIB. In contrast to Ethereum’s EIP-1559, which links burns to real network usage, SHIB’s procedure was optional and solely relied on community support. After the initial excitement subsided, participation declined. The protocol itself lacked a sustainable mechanism, so the burn movement was doomed to fail.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

  1. Second, the burn’s primarily symbolic nature was soon recognized by the larger market. Notwithstanding the destruction of millions of tokens, SHIB’s nearly 589 trillion total circulating supply far outstripped those figures. The only significant incident occurred in 2021, when Vitalik Buterin transferred 410 trillion SHIB to a dead wallet. Since then, every burn has been a rounding error, with no discernible impact on tokenomics or price.

What’s next for SHIB?

Burn activity’s collapse highlights how weak SHIB’s foundations are still. Its price has followed the general meme coin cycle, which saw sharp increases in 2021, followed by a protracted drop and stagnation. Due to its inability to recover its peak, and the lack of a structural reduction in supply, SHIB is now solely dependent on speculative demand. SHIB lacks a plausible deflationary driver, in contrast to Ethereum’s continuous burn or Bitcoin’s halving mechanism.

In the future, burn recovery is not likely. The community has shown that it is unable to sustain the endeavor, and developers have failed to incorporate significant burn mechanics into the ecosystem. It was never really a financial fact but rather a marketing ploy that token destruction could support value.

For investors, the fact that SHIB burns at zero reveals only one simple truth: the token’s prospects are bleak in the absence of fresh demand.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shib-burn-rate-at-0-why-did-it-end

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01045+2.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10013+2.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption