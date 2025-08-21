Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 00:00
As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential influence in the next crypto bull cycle.

Mutuum Finance token price in presale stage 6 is $0.035. It will go up by 14.29% to $0.04 in presale stage 7. Investors moving in now will receive minimum 400% returns when the token will go live. Mutuum Finance already has more than $14.65 million raised and over 15400 investors. While SHIB may attract attention for a possible rebound, the real story lies in Mutuum Finance’s trajectory, as the project positions itself to deliver up to 10x higher returns this cycle.

Could Shiba Inu (SHIB) Return to 2021 Highs?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.0000126. Reflecting on its all-time high near $0.000086, reached in September 2021, that peak remains roughly 6–7 times above its current value, indicating a steep uphill climb. While SHIB has sustained attention through ecosystem developments like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, returning to those 2021 levels would require significant surges in market demand, investor sentiment, or broader crypto bullishness. Still, the token continues to command attention, especially as analysts also keep an eye on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at the end.

Mutuum Finance Presale Succeeds, Receives 95.00 Trust Score in Audit

Mutuum Finance is performing very well in the DeFi sector. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and assured by Certik. It offers a secure platform to carry out DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is combining tried-and-tested lending functionality with the security of a novel ecosystem that is defined by a definite DeFi focus.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also developing an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin. It will give long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any kind of client.

Mutuum Finance Presale Begins Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining traction with the presale rounds closing in a rush. The project is already in phase 6 at $0.035. Its price in the next phase will be 14.29% higher at $0.04. Investment interest is gaining momentum with the project having raised more than $14.65 million and already having more than 15400 token holders.

Enhancing DeFi Security with Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched a $100,000 giveaway. 10 winners receive $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team also initiated a top 50 token holder leaderboard that will reward bonus tokens to top holders.

As another step towards security of its platform, Mutuum Finance also introduced a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. It will be rewarding and paying for each bug in four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next Generation of DeFi Lending

MUTM offers users a secure and efficient double lending channel. Peer-to-Contract model smart contracts render lending humanless. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables the removal of middlemen and grants lenders and borrowers direct access to each other.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) may capture headlines with hopes of revisiting its 2021 highs near $0.000086, achieving that level would require a significant surge in market momentum from its current $0.0000126 price. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already generating strong traction in the DeFi space. 

With Stage 6 presale at $0.035, over 15,400 investors, and $14.65 million raised, MUTM combines dual lending models, a USD-pegged Ethereum stablecoin, and a CertiK-audited $50,000 bug bounty program to deliver security, transparency, and flexibility. Early participants could see 400%+ returns, positioning MUTM as a standout opportunity in this cycle, potentially delivering 10x higher returns than SHIB.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
