ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fight for Bull Run Chance Begins Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taking chances Shiba Inu’s technical state On the charts, Shiba Inu is about to enter a pivotal point as bulls and bears wrestle over a possible breakout that might determine the next significant market direction. Following weeks of sideways consolidation and declining volatility, SHIB looks to be finally waking up. Taking chances On the daily time frame, a notable volume spike and a potential 100 EMA (orange line) breakthrough are forming. Bulls’ attempts to regain momentum have been consistently rejected by the 100-day exponential moving average, which has long served as dynamic resistance for SHIB. The price action, however, appears to be regaining strength this time. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Near $0.0000120, the coin recently recovered from its ascending trendline and pushed upward toward the $0.0000135 zone, which is where the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle and the 100 EMA converge. Volume, which is an important confirmation metric for breakouts, has also started to rise noticeably, suggesting that large-scale or institutional traders may be setting up for a directional move. It is important to pay attention to this level of activity, because in the past, comparable volume surges have preceded significant upward rallies or violent rejections in SHIB’s price history. The months-long downward trend that has dominated since mid-summer could be put to an end if SHIB is able to decisively break above $0.0000135, which could lead to $0.0000140-$0.0000150. Shiba Inu’s technical state At roughly 55, the RSI is still moderate, indicating that more upside is possible before overbought conditions develop. That being said, there is no guarantee of a bull market. If the $0.0000125-$0.0000120 support range is not maintained, sentiment may swiftly turn bearish once more, pushing the token back toward the $0.0000115 region and potentially resuming the downward grind. The fight for momentum is currently taking place… The post Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fight for Bull Run Chance Begins Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taking chances Shiba Inu’s technical state On the charts, Shiba Inu is about to enter a pivotal point as bulls and bears wrestle over a possible breakout that might determine the next significant market direction. Following weeks of sideways consolidation and declining volatility, SHIB looks to be finally waking up. Taking chances On the daily time frame, a notable volume spike and a potential 100 EMA (orange line) breakthrough are forming. Bulls’ attempts to regain momentum have been consistently rejected by the 100-day exponential moving average, which has long served as dynamic resistance for SHIB. The price action, however, appears to be regaining strength this time. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Near $0.0000120, the coin recently recovered from its ascending trendline and pushed upward toward the $0.0000135 zone, which is where the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle and the 100 EMA converge. Volume, which is an important confirmation metric for breakouts, has also started to rise noticeably, suggesting that large-scale or institutional traders may be setting up for a directional move. It is important to pay attention to this level of activity, because in the past, comparable volume surges have preceded significant upward rallies or violent rejections in SHIB’s price history. The months-long downward trend that has dominated since mid-summer could be put to an end if SHIB is able to decisively break above $0.0000135, which could lead to $0.0000140-$0.0000150. Shiba Inu’s technical state At roughly 55, the RSI is still moderate, indicating that more upside is possible before overbought conditions develop. That being said, there is no guarantee of a bull market. If the $0.0000125-$0.0000120 support range is not maintained, sentiment may swiftly turn bearish once more, pushing the token back toward the $0.0000115 region and potentially resuming the downward grind. The fight for momentum is currently taking place…

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fight for Bull Run Chance Begins Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 21:17
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000483-%5,84
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,000008995-%6,01
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001159-%12,85
Nowchain
NOW$0,00265+%0,76
  • Taking chances
  • Shiba Inu’s technical state

On the charts, Shiba Inu is about to enter a pivotal point as bulls and bears wrestle over a possible breakout that might determine the next significant market direction. Following weeks of sideways consolidation and declining volatility, SHIB looks to be finally waking up.

Taking chances

On the daily time frame, a notable volume spike and a potential 100 EMA (orange line) breakthrough are forming. Bulls’ attempts to regain momentum have been consistently rejected by the 100-day exponential moving average, which has long served as dynamic resistance for SHIB. The price action, however, appears to be regaining strength this time.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Near $0.0000120, the coin recently recovered from its ascending trendline and pushed upward toward the $0.0000135 zone, which is where the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle and the 100 EMA converge. Volume, which is an important confirmation metric for breakouts, has also started to rise noticeably, suggesting that large-scale or institutional traders may be setting up for a directional move.

It is important to pay attention to this level of activity, because in the past, comparable volume surges have preceded significant upward rallies or violent rejections in SHIB’s price history. The months-long downward trend that has dominated since mid-summer could be put to an end if SHIB is able to decisively break above $0.0000135, which could lead to $0.0000140-$0.0000150.

Shiba Inu’s technical state

At roughly 55, the RSI is still moderate, indicating that more upside is possible before overbought conditions develop. That being said, there is no guarantee of a bull market. If the $0.0000125-$0.0000120 support range is not maintained, sentiment may swiftly turn bearish once more, pushing the token back toward the $0.0000115 region and potentially resuming the downward grind.

The fight for momentum is currently taking place in real time. Whether Shiba Inu’s most recent recovery attempt becomes the start of a bull run or just another false breakout in a tightening consolidation zone will be determined by the last few daily closes. Traders should be ready for increased volatility in the upcoming sessions, in either case.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shib-massive-fight-for-bull-run-chance-begins-now

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,004973-%0,65
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%5,96
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0,1688-%3,37
MANTRA
OM$0,09209-%4,53
OP
OP$0,3592-%5,24
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,01493-%27,62
Notcoin
NOT$0,0006644-%7,29
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.857,16
$103.857,16$103.857,16

-%1,78

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.511,67
$3.511,67$3.511,67

-%2,15

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,17
$161,17$161,17

-%3,34

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2672
$2,2672$2,2672

-%2,56

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16293
$0,16293$0,16293

-%2,41