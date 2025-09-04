Shiba Inu (SHIB) Near-Term Future Hinges on Support at $0.00001187

Shiba Inu has continued to stay within its narrow upward channel, while investor conviction is consistent and impressive. On-chain data show rising confidence with the holder retention rate rising and an exchange balance overbought. While the price movements have been low in this instance, these signals suggest that a vast majority of SHIB holders continue to believe in the long-term viability of the asset.
The SHIB daily chart indicates that the coin oscillated between the coin’s resistance at $0.00001408 and the coin’s support at $0.00001187 over the past month. This very narrow-band trendline represents uncertainty, but it also shows the areas that traders are closely watching. A significant break to either side, though, can be what decides the next major trend in the token.
Source: TradingView
A similar high level of investor conviction is supported by the data from Glassnode. The Holder Retention Rate tracking, calculating holding balances at 30-day intervals, has improved gradually over time to 96.68%. So this means that the majority of SHIB users are content to just keep holding their tokens (despite there being no short-term gains).
Source: Glassnode
On the other hand, SHIB is still falling on centralized exchanges. Over the past two weeks, exchange-held supply has fallen 0.31%. When tokens are removed from circulation through the holder’s custody, it is prone to signify a somewhat longer-term holding stance and would reduce the overall liquidity base available for immediate sell-offs. Reduced exchange balances can translate into less short-term downside pressure and a basis for future up-moves.
Source: Glassnode
Market watchers speculate that this combination of strong holding patterns and shrinking sell-side liquidity may help propel Shiba Inu higher. A potential buy signal is for SHIB to retrace all the way up to the resistance level before it breaks back out and moves toward the price cliff at $0.00001503. On the downside, price could continue to lose momentum and dip beneath $0.00001187 to retest near $0.000010004.
In this dynamic Shiba Inu ecosystem, another facet has seen a surge in token burns. According to these statistics by Shibburn, in the last 24 hours, 1,466,765 SHIB were removed from circulation forever; in other words, the burn rate in the last 24 hours was 1957.38%.
While the circulating supply is an immense 589,247,730,175,037, the consistent burns act as a secular deflationary force to the network over time, which some holders regard as price stability.
Source: SHIBBurn
For the moment, Shiba Inu has reached a crossroads. As the support is maintained, buying momentum may build: the token can traverse into the higher areas of its box. If pressure is further raised, however, SHIB could test lower supports. Either way, it’s clear the efforts of its community of true believers would play a defining role in certain aspects of the coin’s near-term future.
