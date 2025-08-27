Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) Dominated Past Years, but 2025 Brings Another Top Crypto To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:34
Looking at meme coins way back, in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked everyone with a 54,505% surge by year-end, briefly touching a market cap of more than $40 billion. This wasn’t just hype; it demonstrated the strength of community-driven tokens. Fast forward to 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stormed onto the scene. Within weeks of launch, it soared to a $1.6 billion market cap. The hype didn’t die there—PEPE posted an incredible 100x rally, cementing its place as a leader in the meme coin category. Meanwhile, Bonk (BONK) also pulled off a similar feat with a 100x spike in its debut year. But as impressive as these gains were, 2025 is shaping up to introduce a new meme coin phenomenon, Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Stand-Out Crypto to Watch in 2025

Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin. It’s built as a Layer 2 blockchain engineered for speed, security, and ultra-low fees—yet fueled by the meme spirit that has historically driven massive gains.  With Pepe as the symbolic king of meme culture, Little Pepe positions itself as the heir to the throne, offering both strong tokenomics and community-driven growth potential. The presale success tells the story best. LILPEPE’s presale has already raised more than $21.93 million, with stage 10 selling out after collecting an impressive $19,325,000.  Now in stage 11, tokens are available at $0.0020, with 1.5 billion tokens available in this round to raise $3 million. Momentum is undeniable, and investors are rushing to secure early positions before exchange listings drive price discovery.

Presale Strength and Tokenomics

One of the major reasons LILPEPE is positioned for success is its well-structured tokenomics. Out of its 100 billion total supply, allocations are designed to ensure both growth and sustainability:

  • 26.5% Presale – Fueling community participation early on
  • 10% Liquidity – Supporting healthy trading on exchanges
  • 30% Chain Reserves – Strengthening long-term stability
  • 10% DEX Allocation – Ensuring decentralized access
  • 10% Marketing – Expanding reach and visibility
  • 13.5% Staking & Rewards – Incentivizing holders
  • 0% Tax – Removing barriers for buying and selling

Unlike coins with inflationary supply mechanics, Little Pepe has a controlled token supply. This scarcity factor, combined with an early-stage entry price, suggests a significant upside potential.  Some projections hint at gains reaching over 150,000%, far surpassing what SHIB, PEPE, and BONK achieved in previous years. Also, data from ChatGPT-5 shows that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) leads the question volume trend 

 over top meme coins.

Big Exchange Listings on the Horizon

LILPEPE is not stopping at presale hype. The team has already secured listings on CoinMarketCap, providing transparency and visibility to new investors. When the token launches, it will first go live on two leading centralized exchanges (CEXs).  An agreement is already in place for it to be listed on the world’s largest exchange shortly after. These strategic steps will provide deep liquidity and attract a far larger group of investors right from the start. Such listings historically serve as catalysts for meme coins. For example, SHIB and PEPE both experienced sharp price spikes after their exchange debuts. LILPEPE could follow the same trajectory—only this time with stronger fundamentals backing its rise.

Community Rewards and Giveaways

The strength of any meme coin lies in its community. Recognizing this, the Little Pepe team has launched a major giveaway campaign to reward early supporters. Ten lucky winners will each receive $77,000, adding another layer of excitement to the presale and strengthening community engagement.

Conclusion

The story of meme coins has always been about timing and community. SHIB, PEPE, and BONK proved that internet culture fused with decentralized finance could create explosive results.  Now, with a rapidly growing presale, strong tokenomics, and major exchange listings ahead, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is shaping up to be the top crypto to watch in 2025. If you didn’t get in on SHIB’s early ride or you watched PEPE soar without a ticket, Little Pepe is your shot at the next meme rocket.  It already has a brave mission, a fired-up community, and a sharp niche. LILPEPE isn’t just looking to mirror what SHIB and PEPE did. Its sights are set on going even higher. Therefore, go to the official website and take part in the presale before it runs out.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/shiba-inu-shib-pepe-coin-pepe-and-bonk-bonk-dominated-past-years-but-2025-brings-another-top-crypto-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.01158-6.61%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.68%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018585+10.12%
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021+0.07%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07283-1.78%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5427+2.49%
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.122+0.57%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07281+3.34%
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
