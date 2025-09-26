Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a very traded coin within the memecoin market, where price action is highly dependent upon sentiment within the community and volatility of the markets. As SHIB holds speculative interest, its potential for growth becomes less dependent upon intrinsic utility and more so on overall market conditions.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, is a $0.035 DeFi token building a lending-and-borrowing protocol geared towards long-term adoption. Unlike SHIB’s reliance on momentum, MUTM’s fundamentals render it a project that should realize more than average returns as buyers look for utility-driven tokens in 2025. Mutuum Finance might offer superior upside in the next bull cycle.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.00001212. The token has been stagnant in a constricted range of $0.000012–$0.000013 for weeks, testing resistance at $0.0000130 without a strong break. In contrast, SHIB’s token burning rate has slowed significantly, casting doubts over deflation-driven growth stories, while whale accumulation is helping to some extent but is too weak to overcome broader volatility.
Unless a catalyst comes along to push SHIB past its resistance levels, it will probably trade sideways or even drop to support at around $0.00001050. Analysts argue Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has more upside potential than SHIB.
Mutuum Finance is currently in presale phase 6 where 45% of it is sold out with the token available for sale at $0.035. The campaign has been going very fast and investors have raised more than $16.25 million up to this point. The project seeks to launch a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain to lock up long-term value and easily get payback.
Mutuum Finance has developed a DeFi platform that is lender-friendly as well as borrower-friendly. It has P2P and P2C lending types. It is scalable and manipulation proof, and it can be accessed by retail investors or institutional investors.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has strong risk controls, security-focused at all levels. The protocol is strong on under-collateralized and over-lending over-collateralization liquidation. Mutuum Finance does this through cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and insurance of platform liquidity in all states.
Interest charged by MUTM is variable and far lower than liquidity management. One of the applications in the market is lending with variable interest: surplus funds will start lending at subnormal rates of interest and liquidity deficit will charge extra to enable repayment of the loan and fresh deposits. It implies that the borrowers can have fixed rate borrowing in lending and at a preferred rate against the variable one and only for the highly liquid collateral.
Staking, buying tokens, and exchange listing are just a few of the long-term objectives of Mutuum Finance that lead to long-term expansion. It has a current $100,000 giveaway and will award 10 participants $10,000 MUTM each.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up real steam while Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles to break out of consolidation. SHIB is priced at $0.00001212, with limited catalysts for a large upside, while MUTM gives early investors an established utility-driven growth path. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with the phase 45% sold out and over $16.25M raised. Backed by a USD-pegged stablecoin, dual P2P and P2C lending plans, and strict risk controls, MUTM is an efficient, secure DeFi platform. With a $100K contest and long-term aspirations like staking and exchange listings, MUTM has experts predicting outsized returns in the year 2025. Buy your Stage 6 tokens today before prices rise in the following phase.
For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:
Website: https://mutuum.com/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance