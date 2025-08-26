Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction for August 27

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:07
The Shiba Inu price today is consolidating around $0.00001221, showing stability after multiple retests of the $0.00001180–$0.00001200 zone. This level aligns with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement, making it a pivotal base for bulls to defend. Despite the recent dip in momentum, SHIB continues to trade inside a tightening wedge pattern, with sellers pressing from the descending trendline while buyers defend higher lows.

What’s Happening With Shiba Inu’s Price?

SHIB price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The price of Shiba Inu is stuck between the falling resistance trendline near $0.00001400 and strong demand around $0.00001200 on the daily chart. The wedge compression here makes me think that a volatility breakout is coming. The bigger picture shows that the $0.00001500 supply zone has been rejected many times, which keeps the upside limited for now.

SHIB Spot Inflow/Outflow (Source: Coinglass)

According to Coinglass data, spot inflows on August 26 were slightly positive at $1.31 million, showing that people were being careful about buying after recent drops. Even though netflows are low, the data shows that buyers are trying to deal with selling pressure at current levels.

Why Is the Shiba Inu Price Going Down Today?

SHIB price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The recent weakness in Shiba Inu price stems from a confluence of technical and momentum factors. The 4-hour chart reveals SHIB slipping below its 20 and 50 EMA clusters, with the Supertrend indicator flashing a bearish signal beneath $0.00001296. This bearish alignment pressured price lower toward the $0.00001200 zone.

SHIB price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Momentum indicators confirm this slowdown. The Money Flow Index (MFI) hovers near 30, signaling reduced liquidity inflows. Meanwhile, the DMI shows -DI leading, with ADX rising toward 28, confirming a strengthening bearish phase. Until SHIB reclaims the EMA stack above $0.00001260, upside momentum will remain capped.

Price Indicators Signal Neutral Yet Volatile Setup

SHIB price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour timeframe are starting to contract near $0.00001220, hinting at lower volatility before a potential expansion. This setup often precedes sharp directional moves. On the intraday 30-minute chart, VWAP sits at $0.00001217, with price hovering slightly above, suggesting near-term neutrality.

RSI across timeframes highlights the lack of conviction. The daily RSI is at 40, tilting bearish, while the 30-minute RSI has recovered to 54 after briefly touching oversold levels. This divergence underscores a market in waiting, with short-term relief bounces against a broader corrective backdrop.

SHIB Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)

SHIB price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

In the next 24 hours, the price of Shiba Inu will probably hit the upper wedge boundary at $0.00001300–$0.00001320. A clear breakout with volume confirmation could lead to $0.00001370 and $0.00001450, which are in line with Fibonacci 0.382 and trendline resistance.

If the price drops below $0.00001187, which is the 0.236 Fibonacci level and the most recent low, SHIB could drop to $0.00001100, and even lower to $0.00001009. Traders should keep a close eye on breakout levels around $0.00001320 to see which way the market is going, since the indicators are sending mixed signals.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast Table: August 27, 2025

Indicator/ZoneLevel / Signal
Shiba Inu price today$0.00001221
Resistance 1$0.00001320
Resistance 2$0.00001450
Support 1$0.00001187 (Fib 0.236)
Support 2$0.00001100
Daily RSI40.0 (Weak)
MFI (14)30.0 (Low liquidity)
MACD (4H)Flat, neutral bias
DMI (14)Bearish bias, -DI leads
Bollinger Bands (4H)Contracting, breakout likely
Supertrend (4H)Bearish below $0.00001296
VWAP (30-min)$0.00001217 (Neutral pivot)

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shiba-inu-shib-price-prediction-for-august-27-2025/

