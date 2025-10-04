Shiba Inu (SHIB) Releases Update Regarding Recent Hack Attack

Shibarium, the layer-2 network of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is preparing to restart its Ethereum bridge, which was shut down following a $4 million hack last month.

The development team announced that a refund plan is being worked on to compensate affected users.

According to the latest report published by the team, all validator keys were changed, more than 100 ecosystem contracts were moved to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens were recovered from the attacker’s contract.

The attack was triggered on September 12th when a hacker sent fake data to Shibarium’s Ethereum-connected contracts. While the system automatically shut down as a security precaution, the attacker simultaneously attempted to gain control over the network by staking millions of dollars’ worth of BONE tokens. This attempt resulted in approximately $4.1 million worth of ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens being withdrawn from the bridge.

Following the incident, lead developer Kaal Dhairya released a statement on X, stating that authorities had been contacted and that they were open to a “good faith” agreement with the attacker. The team offered the attacker a 50 ETH bonus, worth approximately $225,000, if the funds were returned. However, no agreement was reached, and the stolen assets were moved to different addresses.



