Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Little Potential of a $0.000020 Rebound as Data Shows Investors Pivoting to This Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to wobble with respect to bearish forces, the chances of filling the $0.000020 level fading as market data indicate investor interests slowing down. While SHIB remains trading flat, new capital is now arriving at new-generation DeFi platforms with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently becoming the most recent hotspot for new capital inflow. This fresh DeFi altcoin, is only at a meager $0.035 currently. More than 16150 owners have enrolled so far and more than $15.5M has been raised to date.

Shiba Inu Bounces Off Resistance as Market Flips

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stands at $0.00001239 and still receives pressure from the sell side since it is not able to break through the resistance level, which stands at $0.000020. The current market data shows that there is minimal movement towards the positive direction, and a very strong support is being registered at $0.000012. Market analysts are of the view that in the absence of any ramp-up in demand, SHIB would be ranging or fall into the lower levels. In the meantime, attention in the crypto industry is gradually being directed at newer and stronger projects like Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 FOMO

Individuals are investing today at $0.035 per token in the project. The possible risk of waiting for stage 7 of the project is an additional cost of 14.3% per token. MUTM currently has over 16,150 backers and over $15.5 million.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance’s team offers a $50,000 USDT reward with CertiK to individuals who can help identify potential weak spots in the project code. Under this program, you will be rewarded based on 4 levels of severity, i.e., critical, major, minor and low.

Accurate Price Discovery

Sound pricing facilitates safe liquidations and lending. Mutuum utilizes oracles of Chainlink to provide market data in USD and native currencies like ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined data feeds, and decentralized exchanges pricing through time-weighted cover more layers of security, bringing valuations up to date and accurate even during episodes of market madness.

Managing Volatility and Exposure

Market volatility directly affects collateral wellness. Mutuum determines liquidation levels and lending values of Loan-to-Value ratios against the stability of each asset. Tokens that are more stable have greater borrowing values and limits, and those that are more volatile receive lower values. Reserve factors between about 10% for less volatile and up to 35% for riskier ones establish a default protection margin without sacrificing participation diversity.

Ethereum-Based Stablecoin

The new entrant is also creating an overcollateralized USD-linked Ethereum stablecoin. No one wants to own an asset that’s susceptible to volatility of market sentiment that causes depegging.

The Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance DeFi protocol enables its clients to keep their money in the simplest manner possible through passive yielding borrowers & lenders and hosting borrowers who borrow money from them for securitized stacks of assets. Best utilization of the capital is ensured by applying algorithms for altering the rates and stabilizing the system in the long run.

Risk and Liquidity Management

The protocol also offers market liquidity and volatility to attempt to provide distress position closing. Risk exposure is within limits as well as in liquidation parameters. ETH and stablecoins are less volatile and therefore can employ more Loan-to-Value with fewer volatile holdings. Reserve factors on any type of tokens are transferred on an equal basis as asset opportunity and risk to partake in asset protection.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing solid investor interest while Shiba Inu (SHIB) stumbles. Phase 6 tokens sell at $0.035 and will rise 14.3% to $0.04 in Phase 7. Already, the project has raised over $15.45M and onboarded 16,150+ holders, a testament to velocity of adoption. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, Chainlink-based price oracles, and an Ethereum-based USD stablecoin, MUTM provides security, accurate pricing, and scalable DeFi infrastructure. Lock up your Stage 6 tokens today before appreciation in price next. 

