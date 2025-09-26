Meme coins continue to attract investor attention in 2025 as both established tokens and new entrants compete for market share.Meme coins continue to attract investor attention in 2025 as both established tokens and new entrants compete for market share.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit $0.00003 in October, but Long-Term Momentum Fades Against Rival Set for 12461% Rise

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 23:39
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000501-1.76%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001192+0.50%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013798+38.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%

Meme coins continue to attract investor attention in 2025 as both established tokens and new entrants compete for market share. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most popular meme coins, shows signs of short-term growth and may target $0.00003 in October.  At the same time, a newer project, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is gaining traction during its presale stage by combining meme culture with blockchain utility. With zero tax trading, staking opportunities, and NFT integration, Little Pepe positions itself as a potential rival to SHIB, backed by strong fundraising momentum and community incentives.

Shiba Inu Targets Short-Term Growth

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001287, having risen 2.89% in the last month. The price chart data shows a 30-day low of $0.00001185 and a high of $0.00001482. The token is consolidating between $0.00001220 and $0.00001350, signaling a potential breakout. Should Shiba Inu overcome the resistance at $0.00001482, it can advance to $0.00002000, or even $0.00003 in October. This price target indicates short-term optimism even when SHIB is still 85.45% below its all-time high of $0.00008845 in October 2021. 

Although short-term growth seems achievable, the long-term momentum of Shiba Inu is strained by the entry of new competitors with more utility than meme-driven branding.

Little Pepe Presale and Fundraising Progress

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a Layer-2 meme coin that offers utility functionalities, no-tax trading, staking, and NFTs. It is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 focused on speed, low fees, and scalability with blockchain functionality and meme culture. At the time of writing, $LILPEPE is at Stage 13 of the presale, priced at only $0.0022. The next stage will raise the price to $0.0023, following a staged model where early entrants get a lower cost. Between Stage 1 and Stage 13, the token price has already increased 120% since the Stage 1 price of $0.0010.

Currently, it has raised a total of $26,027,235 out of a target of $28,775,000, indicating that the stage is almost completed. Out of 17.25 billion, 16,001,014,843 tokens have been sold, leaving less than 1.25 billion tokens not yet sold before the start of Stage 14. This implies that over 16 billion tokens have been distributed, which points to the high demand of investors.

Meme Coin Giveaways and Community Incentives

The presale also includes major promotional campaigns to encourage participation. The $777,000 presale giveaway will reward 10 winners with $77,000 worth of tokens each, with a minimum contribution of $100 required to qualify. 

In addition, the Mega Giveaway spans Stages 12 through 17, where large and random buyers compete for prizes worth more than 15 ETH. These awards provide a boost by rewarding not only small but also larger donors. They also enhance community participation, with buyers trying to get in early for the presale before the token listing.

Market Outlook and Project Potential

$LILPEPE’s structure—zero tax, a capped supply of 100 billion tokens, staking rewards, NFT integration and a launchpad for new meme tokens—sets it apart from traditional meme coins like SHIB or DOGE. With 30% of tokens allocated to reserves and no insider allocation, the project emphasizes transparency and community-driven growth. The almost complete presale demonstrates the community's growing interest. The post-presale exchange listing also adds to liquidity, and staking & NFT capabilities can open it to long-term owners. In addition to the trend, analysts predict gains of up to 12,461% based on early presale prices.

In conclusion, Shiba Inu has the potential to reach $0.00003 in October, driven by transient strength. However, Little Pepe's presale performance, utility-based design, and investor involvement emphasize why the focus of the long-term market could shift to this new Layer-2 meme coin.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

The post Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonah Wren Phillips in “Bring Her Back.” A24 Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max. Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers’ 2022 horror hit Talk to Me. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. The Success Of ‘Talk To Me’ Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making ‘Bring Her Back’ During the film’s theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.…
MemeCore
M$2.46618+7.96%
Threshold
T$0.01547+1.04%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08309-0.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:23
Share
China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0951-0.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Union
U$0.010352-7.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward