Shiba Inu Shibarium Halts Staking After Flash Loan Attack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:17
Threshold
T$0.01683+2.18%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001453+9.24%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2272+37.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09572+1.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+1.84%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000576+0.34%

The Shiba Inu ecosystem faces scrutiny after an exploit on Shibarium’s bridge attempted to siphon off more than $1 million worth of BONE tokens.

On-chain data showed an effort to move about 4.6 million BONE, immediately drawing a response from the project’s developers.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Shiba Inu Bridge Exploit Coincides With Major ShibaSwap Upgrade

On September 13, Kaal Dhairya, a Shiba Inu developer, explained that the exploit was not a flaw in the underlying protocol. Instead, the attacker had gained control of validator keys, which allowed them to approve a fraudulent network state.

The maneuver was enabled by a flash loan, suggesting months of preparation and a deep understanding of the bridge’s design.

Independent investigators within the community pieced together how the operation unfolded.

According to Buzz, a contributor to K9 FinanceDAO, the exploiter used a flash loan on ShibaSwap to purchase millions of BONE and temporarily gain validator influence.

With that stake, they pushed through the malicious transaction and simultaneously repaid the loan using funds siphoned from the bridge.

Sponsored

Sponsored

In total, blockchain records show 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens were siphoned.

Meanwhile, roughly 216 ETH went back into settling the loan, while the delegated BONE stayed trapped by unstaking delays. Developers froze those tokens before they could be withdrawn.

The attacker also attempted to sell about $700,000 worth of KNINE tokens. That effort was stopped when K9 DAO’s multisig moved to blacklist the wallet involved.

Shiba Inu developers have suspended staking operations to contain the impact of the exploit. They also moved stake manager funds into a hardware wallet secured with a six-of-nine multisig.

Dhairya described these measures as temporary until new keys are securely distributed and the full scope of the incident is confirmed.

The breach coincided with the rollout of a major ShibaSwap update. The new version extends beyond Ethereum to Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and other networks, enabling direct token swaps without external bridges.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu ecosystem lead, said the upgrade strengthens ShibaSwap’s role as a multi-chain platform designed to attract liquidity while preparing the ground for deeper Shibarium integration.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/shibarium-halts-staking-after-flash-loan-attack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1474+2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24376+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016791+4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06533+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?