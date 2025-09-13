Shiba Inu ShibaSwap Upgrade Strengthens DeFi Ecosystem and Trading

TLDR

  • The Shiba Inu ShibaSwap upgrade enhances cross-chain trading and simplifies liquidity management.
  • A unified trading module now combines same-chain and cross-chain swaps on the ShibaSwap homepage.
  • Cross-chain trading between Ethereum and Polygon is operational with Shibarium integration underway.
  • The new “Positions” dashboard centralizes liquidity pools, offering users more control over their investments.
  • ShibaSwap’s streamlined process for creating liquidity pools simplifies participation for all types of investors.

Shiba Inu has launched a major upgrade to its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, as part of its strategy to enhance the SHIB ecosystem. This redesign is aimed at boosting the platform’s role in the DeFi space by improving liquidity management, cross-chain functionality, and market insights. The new update brings a streamlined interface with a unified trading system, offering more convenience for users.

New ShibaSwap Interface Merges Liquidity Pools

The ShibaSwap upgrade focuses on simplifying the user experience while avoiding feature overload. A new unified trading module is now available on the homepage. This allows users to access both same-chain and cross-chain swaps from a single interface.

Cross-chain trading is already operational between Ethereum and Polygon, with Shibarium integration underway. Liquidity management is now centralized, making it easier for users to manage their assets. The new dashboard, called “Positions,” merges legacy and advanced liquidity pools into one system.

The update introduces a standardized process for creating liquidity pools. This makes it simpler for investors to navigate and invest in various pools. The updated system aligns with other recent changes, such as the Leash V2 migration, which also focuses on streamlining participation.

Shiba Inu Expands DeFi Reach with ShibaSwap Upgrade

The redesign of ShibaSwap marks a significant step in the evolution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Lucie, a community representative, highlighted that the update makes the platform a true multi-chain venue. Users can now trade directly from Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and other major networks.

A new routing system allows users to minimize costs or speed up settlements when trading. Liquidity management has also become more user-friendly, with all pool positions now located in a central command center. This change makes it easier for investors to adjust their exposure and collect accumulated fees.

The interface has been optimized for modern use, providing cleaner navigation and smoother mobile performance. This upgrade enhances accessibility, reflecting Shiba Inu’s commitment to decentralization. As Shiba Inu continues to expand, the ShibaSwap update positions the platform to attract liquidity from multiple blockchains and further integrate Shibarium.

The upgrade reinforces Shiba Inu’s vision of a decentralized financial ecosystem. It strengthens the SHIB network by combining community culture with financial infrastructure. Shiba Inu’s commitment to innovation ensures that ShibaSwap remains a competitive force in the DeFi landscape.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$241.09+6.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722+3.54%
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$116,600.49+1.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,656.93+5.23%
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.15+5.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002717+4.54%
