Shiba Inu Shows 138% Upside Potential, But Top Crypto Analysts Eye Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Play

More of the spotlight is sliding to Pepeto (PEPETO), which several traders are already calling the next 100x meme contender.

With strong presale momentum and a roadmap focused on utility plus disciplined tokenomics, investors are weighing SHIB’s rebound case against Pepeto’s growth track. Let us explore.

SHIB Chart Setup Points To 138% Potential

Shiba Inu has spent recent weeks consolidating around the $0.000012 area, oscillating between $0.00001100 and $0.00001360 as a broad base takes shape. This follows a retrace from the Q4 2024 spike toward about $0.000033, which left holders cautious while they wait for a decisive break.

Some signals now look constructive. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. Technicals back the case, RSI is lifting from oversold zones, and accumulation hints that larger wallets are quietly bidding. If momentum expands, SHIB could finally post short term gains for patient traders.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Rekindles Interest

Beyond the candles, Shiba Inu’s stack keeps progressing. The ShibariumLayer 2 has continued to expand, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million across the past month. Builders are also shipping updates across the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, reinforcing efforts to add utility beyond hype driven flows.

Even so, many investors stay selective, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply can dampen parabolic moves. That is where newer tokens like Pepeto (PEPETO) enter the comparison. While SHIB may double or even triple from here, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale price set it up for outsized returns in this meme cycle.

Why Analysts Tag Pepeto As A 100x Candidate

Pepeto is built entirely on Ethereum, offering EVM compatibility and gas free transactions through its PepetoSwap exchange. It also includes staking and a cross chain bridge, giving users practical tools beyond memes.

Presale Momentum And Demo Exchange Lift Off

The presale has already raised over $6.9 million, with more buyers joining daily. The demo launch of the Pepeto exchange pushed a wave of attention across Twitter, Telegram, and influencer channels. The working platform shows the project is real and advancing quickly.

Staking Rewards

Pepeto offers staking rewards up to 223% APY, rewarding holders who lock their tokens early. With each stage, the presale price increases, giving early buyers a built in value edge. Unlike tokens that rely on noise, Pepeto is designed for compounding participation.

Scarce Supply And Community Traction

With a total supply of 420 trillion tokens mirroring Pepe’s format, Pepeto pairs meme appeal with structured mechanics. Rather than giveaways, the team doubled down on development and transparency, the kind of seriousness long term holders value. Where SHIB might chart a 2x, analysts believe Pepeto could be the meme project that prints a 100x run as sentiment rotates to utility.

Conclusion

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu trades near $0.00001243 and its indicators suggest a possible 138% rebound, while the ecosystem keeps evolving. Yet for those looking past the usual top names, the asymmetric shot may sit in early stage launches like Pepeto. With a working demo exchange, 223% staking rewards, and over $6.9M raised in presale, Pepeto is increasingly framed as the next 100x contender, with chatter building across Blockdag, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Head to the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Make your purchase at the current presale price

Stake your tokens for high rewards and hold as the project grows

Get in now – The Pepeto presale won’t wait.

Website : https://pepeto.io

Telegram : https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X : https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Shows 138% Upside Potential, But Top Crypto Analysts Eye Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Play appeared first on Coindoo.