Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 18:51
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.

More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some now frame as the next 100x meme coin.

With strong traction in presale funding and a plan centered on utility and smart tokenomics, investors are weighing SHIB’s possible rally against Pepeto’s growth path in crypto. Let’s dig in.

SHIB Price Setups Hint At 138% Upside

Shiba Inu has spent recent months basing in the $0.00001–$0.000013 band, forming what many call a firm bottom zone. That follows a sharp slide from $0.000033 in Q4 2024, a stretch that tested patience for long-time holders.

Now some see signs of life. CoinCodex suggests SHIB could climb as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. The chart helps the case: RSI has lifted off oversold areas, and accumulation points to quiet whale interest. If follow-through builds, SHIB could finally hand patient investors short-term gains.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Shows Fresh Activity

Beyond the candles, the Shiba Inu stack keeps moving. Shibarium’s Layer-2 has expanded, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million in the past month. Teams continue to ship Metaverse and ShibaSwap updates, aiming to push utility beyond hype-only trading.

Even so, many remain careful, noting SHIB’s large float makes explosive moves harder. That’s where comparisons to newer plays like Pepeto (PEPETO) come in.

While SHIB may see a 2x or even a 3x, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale entry set it up for outsized returns, making it a strong contender in the next meme coin cycle.

Why Analysts Flag Pepeto As The Next 100x

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, bringing EVM compatibility and gas-free trades via its PepetoSwap exchange. The toolkit also includes staking and a cross-chain bridge, giving users real features beyond memes.

Presale Traction And Demo Exchange Launch

The presale has already cleared over $6.8 million, and new buyers keep arriving. A demo release of the Pepeto exchange sparked attention across Twitter, Telegram, and influencer circles. The preview shows a real product moving quickly.

Staking Rewards

Pepeto offers staking up to 226% APY, rewarding early lockers. Each presale stage lifts the price, giving first movers a built-in cost basis edge. Unlike hype-only tokens, Pepeto is designed for compounding participation.

Scarce Supply And Community Lift

With a total supply of 420 trillion mirroring Pepe’s format, Pepeto blends meme appeal with structured mechanics. Rather than lean on giveaways, the team focused on development and transparency, the kind of posture long-term holders value.

Where SHIB might deliver a 2x, some believe Pepeto could be the next meme coin to post a 100x run. Timing aligns with market sentiment and fresh utility demand.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Go to the official website: https://pepeto.io

Choose to pay with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card.

Complete your purchase at the current presale price.

Stake your tokens for  high rewards and hold as the project grows.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s reads point to a possible 138% rebound, and its ecosystem continues to evolve. But if you’re looking beyond the usual top 10, the real opening may be in early-stage plays like Pepeto.

With a working demo exchange, 226% staking, and more than $6.8M raised so far, Pepeto is increasingly cited as a 100x candidate. The question isn’t whether SHIB can rise, it’s whether Pepeto will outpace it.

Disclaimer

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website: https://pepeto.io . As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may try to misuse the Pepeto name. Always verify sources.

Get in now, the Pepeto presale won’t wait.

Website : https://pepeto.io

Telegram : https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X : https://x.com/Pepetocoin

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
