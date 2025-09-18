Shiba Inu Team Issues Explosive Update On Shibarium Bridge Exploit

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 19:30
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07161+0.43%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000059-0.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.469+1.84%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04357+1.96%

Shiba Inu’s core team has issued a sweeping post-mortem update on the Shibarium bridge breach, detailing a multi-step attack that combined a flash-loan powered governance capture with compromised validator keys—followed by emergency protocol changes and a split bounty offer aimed at recovering user funds.

Shiba Inu Devs Speak Out On Shibarium Bridge Exploit

In an X post published on September 17, 2025, the official Shiba Inu account said the exploiter “executed a flash loan swap to acquire 4.6M BONE from ShibaSwap” and delegated them to “Ryoshi Validator 1,” which pushed their voting power “> 2/3 majority” across Shibarium validators. Using “compromised internal validators” to co-sign a malicious state, the attacker then drained assets from the L2’s canonical bridge. The team now pegs direct losses at $4.1 million.

The disclosure adds granular color on what left the bridge exposed and how responders moved. The Shiba Inu team says the “leading possibility for the root cause” was a compromise of internal validator keys—“either from the developer machine or the server’s KMS”—not a CCIP predicate path that “was unrelated.”

The team further says it suspended bridge operations, began forensic analysis, and initiated a hardening campaign: revoking root chain manager access on the PoS bridge, lengthening the half-exit time on the Plasma path, and removing a predicate burn-only entry from the Plasma registry to prevent withdrawals. “We have suspended bridge operations… there is a significant loss of user funds on Shibarium,” the update states.

According to the team’s accounting, 17 tokens were taken from the bridge, including roughly $1.0M in ETH, $1.3M in SHIB, $717K in KNINE, $680K in LEASH, and $260K in ROAR, alongside smaller balances of TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, xFUND, WBTC and OSCAR. The exploiter has so far sold only USDT and USDC into ETH; they attempted seven times to sell KNINE before the K9 Finance DAO blacklisted the attacker’s wallet. The rest of the assets remain under the attacker’s control and “at risk,” the team warned.

SHIB Team Ups Bounty To 50 ETH

The remediation push now includes two distinct bounty tracks. First, the bounty chronology began with K9 Finance DAO—the Shibarium-aligned liquid-staking project—publishing an on-chain 5 ETH offer to the attacker for the return of KNINE, structured to decay after seven days and expire after 30 days.

K9’s accompanying X posts stressed the “accept()” finality and “code-is-law” terms embedded in the escrow contract. The exploiter then replied publicly: “I can’t accept 5 ETH. The bounty I can accept is 50 ETH and I will not return KNINE for less.”

After that refusal did the Shiba Inu team transmit a separate, on-chain 50 ETH bounty message via its Deployer 2 address covering the non-KNINE assets, conditioned on full restitution and a whitehat disclosure, with a promise of a legal-action waiver upon verified return.

The Shiba Inu team’s on-chain message reads in part: “Offer: 50 ETH bounty via a new bounty smart contract escrow,” adding that the attacker must return WETH, SHIB, LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, xFUND, WBTC, and OSCAR, and submit a full technical disclosure; “upon complete restitution and accepted disclosure, we will issue a waiver of legal action (subject to applicable law).” Transaction records show the message was sent from shiba-swap.eth (Deployer 2) to the address labeled ShibaSwap Exploiter on September 17.

For now, bridge operations remain disabled, and users are cautioned that assets listed as “under attacker control” remain exposed until recovery or further containment.

At press time, SHIB traded at $0.00001346.

Shiba Inu price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.0142+1,320.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03988-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01988-3.58%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.832+0.88%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01931-0.97%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$631.7+2.31%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199007+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures