Shiba Inu Team Issues Security Alert as Devs Plot Major Upgrade

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:05
The Shiba Inu team has issued a new security alert after noticing fresh attempts by scammers to target holders. The warning was shared by Lucie, a known community figure, who said that fake accounts are trying to trick people with promises of early access to LEASH v2 or secret offers.

Big Shiba Inu community warnings

Lucie posted a clear message urging the community to avoid any links or messages that claim to provide special access to LEASH v2. 

She explained that there will be no presales, no private airdrops and no hidden opportunities connected to the planned LEASH V2 upgrade. According to her, the migration will only happen through the official website, shib.io.

The team has discovered that scammers are setting up fake channels and impersonating well-known tokens connected to Shiba Inu. 

These fake operators often push holders to connect wallets or send tokens, which leads to stolen funds. Lucie repeated that no one from the Shiba Inu team will ever ask for direct transfers or private wallet details.

This warning comes at a time when crypto markets are seeing an increase in fraud. 

Earlier, the team noted that August has already seen several new cases of impersonation schemes. With Shiba Inu having one of the largest groups of retail investors, Lucie stressed the importance of being cautious and checking only official sources before taking any action.

LEASH v2 upgrade plans continue

A SHIB developer has confirmed that they are working on LEASH v2. This comes after they found old code left by the first developer that caused a supply problem. The new version will have a fixed supply so that no new tokens can be created.

The team said migration will be fair and handled through a burn-to-claim process. An external auditor has been contacted to review the contract, and talks with exchanges are already in progress. A public testnet and bug bounty will also be launched to allow open testing before the official release.

Despite recent price struggles, Shiba Inu trading has stayed busy. Meanwhile, on Sunday, more than three trillion SHIB tokens changed hands, showing that interest in the token is still strong.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-team-issues-security-alert-as-devs-plot-major-upgrade

