Shiba Inu Team Pitches SHIB ETF, BONE and Shibarium in Focus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:45
  • Shiba Inu’s market growth and listings strengthen its potential for an ETF launch.
  • SHIB ETF could legitimize the token and attract institutional investor interest.
  • BONE may benefit as Shibarium activity rises from ETF-driven SHIB adoption.

Speculation around a potential Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has gained traction in the community. With Bitcoin ETFs already trading and Ethereum ETFs expected soon, attention has shifted to which asset might follow next. 

ETF Talk Follows Bitcoin and Ethereum Products

The discussion builds on the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which opened regulated channels for institutional investors. Traders are now assessing whether SHIB’s scale and liquidity make it a candidate for similar treatment.

SHIB Team Argues ETF Case

In a post on the official SHIB X account, the team said the project has expanded well beyond its meme coin origins. SHIB now carries a multi-billion-dollar market cap, trades on major exchanges, and retains one of the largest retail investor bases in crypto.

Institutional Legitimacy and Regulated Exposure

The team argued these conditions mirror the early stage of Bitcoin and Ethereum before their ETF approvals. A SHIB ETF would give institutions a regulated way to enter the market, potentially opening new inflows.

Impact on Shibarium and BONE

While an ETF would track SHIB directly, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network Shibarium could see indirect benefits. Every transaction on the network requires BONE as gas, linking ecosystem activity to token demand.

Shibarium Transaction Growth Tied to ETF Attention

If SHIB adoption accelerates with ETF recognition, developers and users could expand activity on Shibarium. More decentralized applications (dApps) and higher transaction throughput would amplify BONE’s role as the utility token.

Related: Shiba Inu Breakout Puts $0.000018 in Sight as Traders Test Key Resistance

Why BONE May Gain From SHIB ETF Momentum

Community analysts point out that BONE could strengthen as SHIB gains legitimacy through ETF structures. Greater exposure to SHIB would spotlight its ecosystem, drawing usage toward Shibarium.

Structural Advantage Over Rival Meme Coins

Unlike Dogecoin or PEPE, which lack scaling layers, Shiba Inu operates Shibarium as a live Layer 2 solution. 

This gives BONE a structural advantage as the only gas token tied to an expanding infrastructure that could indirectly benefit from ETF flows.

Related: Shiba Inu’s ‘Dull Phase’ May Be Over, Analyst Targets 18-Month High

Source: https://coinedition.com/shiba-inu-etf-bone-shibarium-benefit/

