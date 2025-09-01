Shiba Inu Vs PEPE Vs Remittix: Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 17:40
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-1.75%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000973-1.91%

shiba-inu-shib1 main image 7

Meme coins have made fortunes for early buyers, and the debate continues around which ones still hold upside. Shiba Inu and PEPE remain two of the biggest names in the space, but Remittix (RTX) is emerging as the new contender.

With its payment-first design, analysts are asking whether RTX could deliver returns that rival meme tokens or even outshine them by turning $1,000 into $50,000 in 2025.

image 4

Shiba Inu Loses Steam as Activity and Burns Collapse

image 6

Shiba Inu once surged to a $41 billion valuation, cementing itself as a meme coin phenomenon. That momentum has now evaporated. Large transactions between $1M and $10M have completely dried up, showing that major wallets have exited the token. Smaller trades have ticked up slightly, but not enough to drive any real recovery.

The token’s burn rate has also cratered by about 95%, with only 9.43 million SHIB removed from circulation over the past week. That collapse in activity mirrors the price action. Trading well under its 50-day moving average, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 6% over the past month and 15% since the start of the year.

Pepe Coin Struggles as Key Levels Slip

image 1 1

Pepe Coin remains under pressure, with sellers capping every move higher. Price action is stalling near $0.0000094, while attempts to push beyond $0.00001030 have failed. The $0.00000995 floor is showing cracks, and a breakdown here could open the door to deeper losses.

For now, PEPE remains highly speculative. Traders see it as a short-term opportunity with big risks, but it stays on the radar because of its cultural momentum and ability to generate quick returns.

Why Remittix Is Emerging As A Top Pick

image 5

Remittix (RTX) offers something different. The Remittix DeFi project has raised more than $23 million and is preparing for major exchange listings. Unlike meme coins, RTX focuses on crypto-to-fiat payments and solving real issues like high fees and delays.

  • Wallet beta goes live September 15th, 2025
  • Expanding to support Solana, Avalanche and Polygon
  • Designed for freelancers, small businesses and everyday remitters
  • $250,000 Remittix Giveaway boosting adoption

This approach makes Remittix (RTX) more than speculation. With clear utility and growing traction, analysts are calling it the next 100x crypto and one of the best crypto to buy now in 2025.

Which Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k?

Shiba Inu and PEPE have already delivered life-changing returns, but future gains rely heavily on hype cycles. Remittix, with its payment-focused model and expanding ecosystem, offers a different type of opportunity, one grounded in adoption.

For traders wondering which project could turn $1,000 into $50,000 in 2025, SHIB and PEPE bring hype, but Remittix may bring the real breakout.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Share
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Share
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Share

Trending News

More

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading