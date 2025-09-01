Shiba Inu Warns of Fake LEASH V2 Migration Scams Draining Investor Funds

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 02:45
Binance Coin
BNB$867,04+0,96%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10143-1,87%
XRP
XRP$2,8116+0,26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01267-1,78%
Sign
SIGN$0,0704-0,15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000579+3,57%
  • Shiba Inu warns investors of fake LEASH V2 migration scams.
  • Fraudulent sites target wallets with phishing links and false promises.
  • LEASH V2 development continues under new audited non-rebase contract.

Shiba Inu developers have alerted the community to a surge in scams targeting LEASH holders. According to Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, fraudulent sites are posing as official LEASH V2 migration platforms and tricking investors into connecting their wallets.


Such phishing sites seek to rob money outright when the user authorizes any transaction. The messages about LEASH V2 Migration in Telegram have already been labeled as an organized scam campaign that aims to mislead unsuspecting members of the community.


Also Read: BNB Attestation Service (BAS) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Can BAS Hit $0.10 Soon?


LEASH V2 Development Underway

These warnings are urgent following a recent incident in which the LEASH supply unexpectedly rose by 10 percent. This was against what had been supposed before, when rebasing was blocked, and the community demanded action.


Following a consultation with developers and token holders, LEASH V2 will be released on a new audited non-rebase contract. The upgraded token is being developed, and the ultimate decision will be made with the help of the DAO governance.


As expansion progresses, the Shiba Inu team has advised investors not to use unofficial sites. They emphasized that any offer to attach wallets or sign migration papers beyond the formal platforms is fake.


Community Protection Remains Priority

Susbarium further warned about coordinated networks of fake accounts working together to mislead vulnerable investors. These accounts propagate links and messages meant to create urgency or fear, making it more likely that individuals will fall prey to scams.


The team also made it clear that there is no valid LEASH token on Solana. Any other versions of LEASH not mentioned on the official Shiba Inu site are scams and need to be disregarded.


The Shiba Inu community is called to be more careful because scammers still target LEASH owners with their fake migration offers. With LEASH V2 still in development, the project team remains focused on delivering a secure and verifiable migration process while safeguarding investors against phishing schemes.


Also Read: Canary Capital CEO Says XRP ETF Could Hit $5B Inflows, Surpassing Ethereum


The post Shiba Inu Warns of Fake LEASH V2 Migration Scams Draining Investor Funds appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

The post Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Steven McClurg emphasizes XRP’s recognition among Wall Street professionals. ETF approval could drastically alter market demand. The XRP ETF application remains under regulatory review. On August 31, PANews highlighted Steven McClurg’s remarks on XRP’s market position, emphasizing its recognition on Wall Street and potential surge if an ETF is approved. The pending approval of an XRP ETF could significantly influence market dynamics, affecting institutional interest and potentially raising XRP’s profile to rival Ethereum’s ETF debut. XRP Gains Recognition: Wall Street Awaits ETF Approval Steven McClurg recently led a discussion on XRP’s current and potential future role within the financial sector. He highlighted XRP’s recognition on Wall Street, attributing it to regulatory clarity and liquidity advantages. Canary Capital submitted an application for an XRP spot ETF, which has not yet received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Industry experts, including McClurg, foresee a surge in market demand should the ETF be approved. The expected demand might align with the substantial activity observed during the debut of Ethereum ETFs. This scenario presents a potential shift toward greater adoption and application of XRP within institutional frameworks. Market feedback indicates a positive outlook, sparking interest among various stakeholders. “Why [is XRP] second only to Bitcoin in recognition by Wall Street? The regulatory clarity and years of liquidity set it apart. If an ETF is approved, demand could rival the ETH ETF’s debut.” McClurg noted, emphasizing the value of regulatory clarity. The industry awaits official responses, noting previous successful ETF launches have led to liquidity spikes and enhanced visibility for involved tokens. XRP Price Trends and Potential Institutional Interest Did you know? In the past, successful Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches have led to significant trading volumes and capital inflows in related markets. A similar pattern may follow for an XRP…
U
U$0,01715+3,93%
XRP
XRP$2,8098+0,27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018887+2,36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:12
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0,00946+0,01%
Solana
SOL$204,72+2,09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,73+4,65%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

The post List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects. Here are the altcoins and their current market values: POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/
Solana
SOL$204,72+2,09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,73+4,65%
Bitcoin
BTC$109.009,1+0,36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:35
Share

Trending News

More

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now According to Market Experts

Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto