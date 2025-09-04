Shiba Inu Whale Says if He Had $1,000 and Wanted $1,000,000 By 2026 He’d Pick This Crypto, Not SHIB

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 17:27
DAR Open Network
D$0.03133-1.66%
Threshold
T$0.01589-1.12%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-1.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549-0.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832-0.97%

SPONSORED POST*

A famous Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale said recently that if he had $1,000 today and wanted to turn it into $1,000,000 by 2026, he wouldn’t invest it in SHIB. Instead, he pointed to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin with a unique Layer 2 blockchain design and a presale already making news. His pick shows that more and more people think that the next big thing will be early-stage ventures like Little Pepe, even though SHIB has grown up.

Why the Move Away from Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains popular, a meme coin with a billion-dollar market cap and a loyal community.  However, its ample coin supply and maturity make it challenging to earn considerable returns compared to when it originally launched.  Whales are paying attention to younger, disruptive currencies that could outperform SHIB. This is where Little Pepe comes into play, a project positioning itself as the future king of meme chains.

The Explosive Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale

The presale for Little Pepe has swiftly become one of the most talked-about events in the crypto world. The price started at $0.001 in Stage 1 and rose with each round, reaching $0.0021 at Stage 12. This planned increase rewards people who get in early and allows investors to make money before the coin is sold on exchanges.

Such staged growth shows a lot of demand, and analysts say that the trend could continue after the launch as liquidity and exchange listings help more people use it.

CertiK Audit and CMC Listing Make It More Credible

One worry with meme currencies is whether they are real. Little Pepe deals with this head-on by getting a CertiK audit, which gives investors peace of mind and transparency. Little Pepe has also been added to CoinMarketCap (CMC), which is a big deal for meme tokens because it is hard for them to get on CMC early in their lives. These changes illustrate that the initiative isn’t simply talk; it has real support and a solid foundation.

The $777K Giveaway Is Getting Attention Around the World.

Little Pepe is giving away $777,000 in tokens, with ten winners each getting $77,000. This is in addition to the presale. To qualify, participants must donate $100 to the presale and follow the social media profiles. The giveaway has generated buzz, helping the effort develop its community and visibility quickly than before. These campaigns excite and reward early backers, fostering loyalty and long-term growth.

Why the Whale Chooses Little Pepe Over SHIB

The whale’s rationale comes down to the fact that there aren’t equal chances. Shiba Inu’s market cap is already in the billions; thus, making 1,000 times as much is almost impossible. On the other hand, Little Pepe is still very young and is trading for less than a cent, which means it has considerable room for expansion. Little Pepe also aims to address a significant issue in the meme coin world: sniper bots and unfair trading. Its next Layer 2 blockchain will be the first one made just for memes. It will make transactions cheap, fast, and safe, and bots won’t be able to take advantage of traders. Solid tokenomics, marketing reserves, and deep liquidity make this new idea stand out. To summarize Little Pepe’s status, he is similar to how SHIB was years ago: he has a lot of potential for growth relative to his current market value.

Conclusion: The $1,000 to $1,000,000 Bet

The statement made by the Shiba Inu whale fits into the larger narrative which highlights, that investors trying to achieve significant returns during the period of 2025-2026, may need to look elsewhere apart from the traditional meme coins such as SHIB. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the best chance for a significant return, as it boasts a CertiK audit, a listing on CoinMarketCap, substantial presale growth, and a substantial giveaway to strengthen the community. Joining the presale may be the best thing to do right now for those who want to follow the whale’s lead. Click here to join the Little Pepe Presale and be a part of the Little Pepe Telegram Community.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose