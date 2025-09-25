Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges

Shiba Inu’s $1 dream faces massive market cap hurdles ahead. Token burns slow, limiting Shiba Inu’s price growth potential. Market volatility keeps Shiba Inu’s price stuck within narrow range. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to spark bold predictions of a potential run to $1, but the figures suggest that reaching this target may be a distant dream. With a circulating supply of over 589 trillion tokens, a price of $1 would require an astronomical market cap of $589 trillion. This figure dwarfs the global GDP, which stands at around $114 trillion, and would be nearly five times larger than the entire cryptocurrency market cap, which is currently valued at $4 trillion. According to experts, the sheer size of SHIB’s supply remains its greatest obstacle. Also Read: Coinbase XRP Cold Wallet Finally Drops to Zero? Challenges in Reducing the Circulating Supply While Shiba Inu’s development team has implemented token burns in hopes of lowering the circulating supply, the current pace of burns has not made a significant dent. The burning process, although ongoing, is still too slow to facilitate major price increases. Experts point to this issue as a key barrier to SHIB achieving any substantial growth in its value. Without large-scale burns or a significant uptick in demand, the coin’s value is likely to remain stagnant. Current Market Trends: A Volatile Ride In recent market activity, SHIB showed a minor uptick of 0.13%, trading at $0.00001223. However, its 24-hour trading volume decreased by over 22% compared to the previous day, totaling $200.54 million. The price fluctuations tell a story of the volatility that has come to define meme assets like Shiba Inu. For instance, the price peaked at $0.00001226, only to fall below $0.0000120 by the evening, before making a slight recovery above $0.0000122 by morning. These shifts underscore the unpredictable nature of SHIB’s price movements, which continue to follow the highs and lows typical of meme coins. Source: CoinMarketCap A Narrow Range with Limited Potential Shiba Inu’s price action has remained largely within a narrow range in recent weeks. Despite some moments of brief gains, the market has shown little sustained momentum in either direction. The token’s market cap currently stands at $7.21 billion, a number that mirrors its fully diluted valuation, highlighting that price shifts have not significantly impacted SHIB’s overall value. Analysts suggest that unless there is a surge in demand or the burn process accelerates dramatically, Shiba Inu’s price is unlikely to experience any significant breakthroughs. Also Read: CFTC’s Strategic Initiative to Shape the Future of Digital Assets and Finance The post Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges appeared first on 36Crypto. Shiba Inu’s $1 dream faces massive market cap hurdles ahead. Token burns slow, limiting Shiba Inu’s price growth potential. Market volatility keeps Shiba Inu’s price stuck within narrow range. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to spark bold predictions of a potential run to $1, but the figures suggest that reaching this target may be a distant dream. With a circulating supply of over 589 trillion tokens, a price of $1 would require an astronomical market cap of $589 trillion. This figure dwarfs the global GDP, which stands at around $114 trillion, and would be nearly five times larger than the entire cryptocurrency market cap, which is currently valued at $4 trillion. According to experts, the sheer size of SHIB’s supply remains its greatest obstacle. Also Read: Coinbase XRP Cold Wallet Finally Drops to Zero? Challenges in Reducing the Circulating Supply While Shiba Inu’s development team has implemented token burns in hopes of lowering the circulating supply, the current pace of burns has not made a significant dent. The burning process, although ongoing, is still too slow to facilitate major price increases. Experts point to this issue as a key barrier to SHIB achieving any substantial growth in its value. Without large-scale burns or a significant uptick in demand, the coin’s value is likely to remain stagnant. Current Market Trends: A Volatile Ride In recent market activity, SHIB showed a minor uptick of 0.13%, trading at $0.00001223. However, its 24-hour trading volume decreased by over 22% compared to the previous day, totaling $200.54 million. The price fluctuations tell a story of the volatility that has come to define meme assets like Shiba Inu. For instance, the price peaked at $0.00001226, only to fall below $0.0000120 by the evening, before making a slight recovery above $0.0000122 by morning. These shifts underscore the unpredictable nature of SHIB’s price movements, which continue to follow the highs and lows typical of meme coins. Source: CoinMarketCap A Narrow Range with Limited Potential Shiba Inu’s price action has remained largely within a narrow range in recent weeks. Despite some moments of brief gains, the market has shown little sustained momentum in either direction. The token’s market cap currently stands at $7.21 billion, a number that mirrors its fully diluted valuation, highlighting that price shifts have not significantly impacted SHIB’s overall value. Analysts suggest that unless there is a surge in demand or the burn process accelerates dramatically, Shiba Inu’s price is unlikely to experience any significant breakthroughs. Also Read: CFTC’s Strategic Initiative to Shape the Future of Digital Assets and Finance The post Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges appeared first on 36Crypto.

Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 01:00
1
1$0.015787+0.13%
holoride
RIDE$0.00083-16.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+0.99%
Capverse
CAP$0.11602-0.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9503+3.11%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000576+1.40%
Farcana
FAR$0.000298--%
  • Shiba Inu’s $1 dream faces massive market cap hurdles ahead.
  • Token burns slow, limiting Shiba Inu’s price growth potential.
  • Market volatility keeps Shiba Inu’s price stuck within narrow range.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to spark bold predictions of a potential run to $1, but the figures suggest that reaching this target may be a distant dream. With a circulating supply of over 589 trillion tokens, a price of $1 would require an astronomical market cap of $589 trillion. This figure dwarfs the global GDP, which stands at around $114 trillion, and would be nearly five times larger than the entire cryptocurrency market cap, which is currently valued at $4 trillion. According to experts, the sheer size of SHIB’s supply remains its greatest obstacle.


Also Read: Coinbase XRP Cold Wallet Finally Drops to Zero?


Challenges in Reducing the Circulating Supply

While Shiba Inu’s development team has implemented token burns in hopes of lowering the circulating supply, the current pace of burns has not made a significant dent. The burning process, although ongoing, is still too slow to facilitate major price increases. Experts point to this issue as a key barrier to SHIB achieving any substantial growth in its value. Without large-scale burns or a significant uptick in demand, the coin’s value is likely to remain stagnant.


Current Market Trends: A Volatile Ride

In recent market activity, SHIB showed a minor uptick of 0.13%, trading at $0.00001223. However, its 24-hour trading volume decreased by over 22% compared to the previous day, totaling $200.54 million. The price fluctuations tell a story of the volatility that has come to define meme assets like Shiba Inu. For instance, the price peaked at $0.00001226, only to fall below $0.0000120 by the evening, before making a slight recovery above $0.0000122 by morning. These shifts underscore the unpredictable nature of SHIB’s price movements, which continue to follow the highs and lows typical of meme coins.


shib

Source: CoinMarketCap

A Narrow Range with Limited Potential

Shiba Inu’s price action has remained largely within a narrow range in recent weeks. Despite some moments of brief gains, the market has shown little sustained momentum in either direction. The token’s market cap currently stands at $7.21 billion, a number that mirrors its fully diluted valuation, highlighting that price shifts have not significantly impacted SHIB’s overall value. Analysts suggest that unless there is a surge in demand or the burn process accelerates dramatically, Shiba Inu’s price is unlikely to experience any significant breakthroughs.


Also Read: CFTC’s Strategic Initiative to Shape the Future of Digital Assets and Finance


The post Shiba Inu’s $1 Dream: A Far-Off Goal Amidst Surging Market Challenges appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004315-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+1.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00557+3.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01478-6.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.17+0.20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014361+1.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1