Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

‘The Pitt’ Upsets ‘Severance’ For Best Drama

Cast and crew including Simran Baidwan, Katherine LaNasa, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, John Wells, Tracy Ifeachor, Shawn Hatosy, Christopher Meloni, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh and Taylor Dearden accept the Outstanding Drama Series award for "The Pitt" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images The biggest surprise at the 2025 Emmys came late. HBO Max drama The Pitt beat favorite Severance, the twisty Apple TV+ drama that led all 2025 Emmy nominees with 27 nods, in the best drama category. It echoed last year's HBO upset in the best comedy category, when Hacks topped The Bear. The final twist ended a night with a number of surprises at the show honoring TV's top programs. Emmys Surprise: 'Severance' Star Britt Lower Beats Kathy Bates The snubs and surprises of the night the started early. CBS's Kathy Bates was considered a lock to win best actress in a drama in most Emmy predictions, but in one of the night's early awards, Severance's Britt Lower won for her performance as Helly/Helena. Lower herself even seemed surprised that she won. It came moments after castmate Tramell Tillman took home best supporting actor in a drama, and it seemed to indicate it would be a big night for the Lower's victory came before a surprise—though for a slightly different reason. Hannah Einbinder earned best supporting actress for her role in Hacks. She had been zero for three in the category entering the night, and she joked (during the night's longest acceptance speech to that point) that she expected to extend that to zero for four. While many had favored The Studio's Catherine O'Hara to win the category, the latter does have a past acting victory for Schitt's Creek as well as a…